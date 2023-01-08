- God turning point! In the afternoon, I was injured and unable to attend! Standing on crutches at night and appearing at the TVB Awards! _Lin Mincong_Guo Baiyan_Taiqing sohu
- ◤”Thousands of Stars Awards Ceremony 2022″◢ Chen Zhanpeng won the first TV queen of Malaysia TV Emperor Liu Peiyue for the third time | China Press China Daily
- Thousands of Stars 2022｜Jiang Jiamin wins supporting actress and Tang Chi Kin wins supporting actor with tears in his eyes Sin Chew Daily
- “Thousands of Stars Awards Ceremony 2022” Chen Shancong and Jiang Meiyi wept with joy after winning the TV show for the first time! | entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Thousands of Stars 2022｜Chen Zhanpeng wins Malaysia’s TV king three times, Liu Peiyue wins Malaysia’s TV queen Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News