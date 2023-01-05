Listen to the audio version of the article

Seven photographs taken during a trip to Iceland by a Danish priest during the 19th century: this is the inspiration behind “Godland – In the land of God”, a film presented at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and starring in our cinemas this week .

This is the third feature film by Hlynur Pálmason, the Icelandic director who lived for a long time in Denmark, where he studied cinema: after “Winter Brothers” and “A White, White Day”, Pálmason raised the bar with a undoubtedly ambitious film, which echoes the cinema of Northern European directors such as Carl Theodor Dreyer or Ingmar Bergman.

Set in the late 19th century, the film tells the story of a young Danish priest who travels to a remote part of Iceland to build a church and photograph the locals. But the further he goes into the wild landscape, the more he drifts away from his purpose, his mission and his morality. This decidedly rigorous and almost austere film in its staging is a film about spirituality but also about the relationship between man and nature, thanks to a vintage-style photography of great charm and suggestion.

The camera often focuses on the landscapes, even through a series of semi-experimental sequences, in which nature takes its course while the visual flow of the images is often interrupted.

A scene from “Godland”

A film about identity

It only takes a few minutes to notice how “Godland” is a film that talks about identity, both from a cultural point of view and from a more political side: the title is written first in Danish and then in Icelandic, so as to highlight how the film will live of this encounter/clash for its entire duration.

Opened by a series of extraordinarily suggestive scenes, the film slows down its momentum a bit in a central part that is at times long-winded and not always captivating to the point, but when it comes to an end, the overall design is functional and coherent, as well as capable to generate a series of important reflections in the viewer. Very remarkable performance of the two protagonists Elliott Crosset Hove and Ingvar Sigurdsson, two actors who had already worked with Pálmason in the past and who were able to best render the cultural barrier present in their respective characters.