Godthrymm – Distortions

The new epic Doom hopefuls Godthrymm report back furiously. Three and a half years after “Reflections” the Brits continue their “Visions” trilogy, now with Catherine Glencross on vocals and keyboards on board. However, the sound changes very little, because it remains powerful, melodic, shaped by sadness and fear of loss. „Distortions“ strives for a significantly more complex, multi-layered sound experience – a courageous endeavor crowned with success.

The second release opens with one of two giants, which easily breaks the ten-minute mark. barrier to entry? Not at all, because that actually belongs to the good epic sound. In fact, the more compact textures on “As Titans” come through really well, as the addition of subtle yet succinct keyboards gives the sound more depth. Hamish Glencross also sings as strong as ever, seeming inspired by the new atmosphere. In the subsequent “Devils” the number of hits increases significantly, although doomy areas still dominate. Throbbing thunder, furiously pounded drums and the coming together of both voices emphasize the metal part of the genre more than ever.

Only in “Pictures Remain” does one make a bit of a mistake. This is by no means due to the fact that Catherine Glencross takes over the lead vocals here, but in combination with cool, reduced instrumentation the track drags on a bit even by Doom standards. The crisp, ethereal “Echoes” quickly straightens out this impression and even gets pretty evil towards half-time. In “Follow Me”, the second epic, Godthrymm play out all their qualities. Hundreds of thick guitar walls, particularly melodic reduction, epic arcs of suspense and tangible, extremely oppressive sadness in the form of a riff get under your skin.

Even at this very early stage in their career, you know what you’re going to get with Godthrymm – hardly surprising given the Doom celebrities involved. “Distortions” digs even deeper into sluggish depths, erects oversized walls and softens them with melodic epic. The bouncer may be a bit thin, but great class reigns all around. Godthrymm play out the routine of their previous or other lives and mix in soulful lifeblood that can be felt on all levels. In this form, one can be more than excited for the conclusion of the trilogy.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/18/2023

Available through: Profound Lore Records (membrane)

Website: godthrymm.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/godthrymm

