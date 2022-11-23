Cross-industry integration, the first palace of beauty industry fashion art

The completion of PROVI will accompany the innovation of China‘s beauty industry. From the introducer and interpreter of the Bauhaus concept, it is expected to become a creator and disseminator. Adhering to the principle of international fashion diversity, it will build a platform for the exchange of aesthetics and culture between the East and the West. Zhong Jingwei, Vice President of Henkel Cosmetics Division, Detergent and Home Care Division Greater China, said: “China is one of Henkel’s most important markets in the world. In the post-epidemic era, we hope to contribute to the sustainable development of the Chinese market. More contributions. To this end, Henkel focuses on brand long-termism, brings a more open innovation ecosystem, and enhances end-to-end collaboration and application through large-scale innovation effects to create more sustainable quality for Chinese consumers Life. I believe that the opening of Puguan PROVI will bring more possibilities for the future development of China‘s beauty industry. This is not only Henkel’s commitment to the Chinese beauty industry market, but also our active exploration of opportunities in the Chinese market, Another powerful practice in developing a new business model.”

Zhang Zilin, a fashion model and actress from Mainland China, also happily shared her experience in PROVI: “When I first stepped into PROVI, I was attracted by the space here. It seems minimalist, but it has a lot of unique ideas. Design.” Zhang Zilin shared at the event, “Whether it is attending events or daily makeup, I have always believed that hairstyles have an extremely important impact on personal temperament, and it is a test of the stylist’s grasp of the overall beauty. I believe that the experience from PROVI Hair stylists will bring us more fashion inspirations.”

Blessed by masters, presenting the beauty of diversity

Blessed by masters, presenting the beauty of diversity

At the event site, digital art works were shared with wonderful masters, and also created a visual enjoyment from hairdressing, fashion and art for the guests. Stepping into PROVI, what catches the eye is the digital art work “Strange Cloud” by the artist Shi Zheng. In the limited screen space, the ever-changing and infinitely flowing natural light is constructed, implying that countless whimsical auras will burst out here. In the future, PROVI will also explore more possibilities of artistic expression in the field of art.

“The courses of PROVI cover different fields such as trends, fashion, art, music, hairstyles, etc. You can learn the logic of trend change and evolution from the 1920s to the millennium.” Mr. Chen Qijie, commercial operation manager of PROVI, said: “To this end, we specially invited Suiki Lor, an old music urchin, Victor Goh, a pioneer in Malaysian fashion, and Richard Ashforth, the founder of the British high-end salon SACO and NOISE hair show, and other godfather masters who have made remarkable achievements on the international stage as Puguan PROVI cooperation mentors. They I will share with you my rich accumulation and experience in different fields such as beauty industry, music, fashion, art, etc. with my own experience. I believe that with the help of these experts, we can cultivate independent personality and creativity for hair designers in mainland China and even Asia. style, creating multiple aesthetics.”

Suiki Lor, who is known as the godfather of China‘s beauty industry, also attended the event in person, sharing his enthusiasm and unique insights in the field of music and hairstyle for more than 40 years. Some media once described him as “using a pair of scissors to change the Chinese hairdressing industry”, but now, as a collector of 60,000 vinyl records, a dance music lover and a cross-border DJ musician, he will use music as a link in the future to create The students of Puguan PROVI bring more diverse aesthetic edification.

Raf and Yang Zekang (Casper), the creative mentors of Puguan PROVI, brought you a unique decoding of the trend of the times and a display of the overall style of the model. The first style was inspired by the 1920s. In the post-war era of singing and dancing and women seeking liberation, bob hairstyles were all the rage, and the simple but not simple details showed the skills of the hair stylist; the second work repeated The short hair in the 1960s is the most representative side-parted mini Bob, which is straight, smooth and neatly combed to one side. It is still a fashion today; it is also inspired by retro classics, and The fluffy and curly long hair, this style with a sense of stage drama, originated from the 80s full of strength and personality charm; the last is the inch-cut shape that goes its own way, and every era has a pioneer icon who chooses to express himself attitude, avant-garde hair color is a blatant statement of personality.

Go back to the basics and trace the source, observe and then understand. PROVI brings together cross-field aesthetic masters, and is committed to enhancing the international vision for Chinese hair designers, absorbing multiple aesthetics, and presenting hair art works that can inspire the times. Follow Puguan PROVI, discover and create beauty together!

