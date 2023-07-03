GOJIRA, CONJURING, URN

The Road To Nowhere Tour 2020: GOJIRA, CONJURER, URNE @ Arena Open Air, Wien (18.06.2023)

Not many bands have managed to work their way out of the “more well-known” underground, despite the sometimes bulky, progressive music and profound lyrics. In the USA there would be MASTODON, in Europe GOJIRA from France are a representative of this faction. Two days earlier they played in front of 60,000 people in Belgium at one of the biggest festivals in Europe, on the mild Sunday evening the Frenchmen went to the tranquil open-air arena in Vienna-Erdberg. They had support from England by URNE and CONJURER with them.

Anyone who knows the arena knows that it only really deserves its name at the open air events in summer. So the kettle filled to the brim in the course of the evening and the balconies were also packed. I noticed two innovations: the green meadow on the slope in front of the stage, which allows an excellent view, was filled up with sand; Surely someone thought something, because after such a concert you have the stuff in shoes and almost all other areas.

The sun was sinking slowly towards the horizon when the London URNE entered the stage. Appropriately for the temperatures, singer and bassist Joe Nally started their short set with “Serpent & Spirit” with a beer in hand. The band, who were unknown to me until then, reminded me a lot of BARONESS at first. The first impression then gave way to a good dose of prog sludge paired with some fast, thrashy passages. URNE were great as a warm-up. “Well done, lads!”

Setlist URNE:

Serpent & Spirit

Becoming the Ocean

The Palace of Devils & Wolves

A Tomb So Frail

After URNE, it was CONJURER’s turn to bring the now well-filled arena up to operating temperature. This worked very well, despite the mostly rather bulky songs, and the first moshpit of the show was started. Again, I have to admit that I wasn’t familiar with the Brits until then and I didn’t warm to the rest of the set with the sludgy Metal of CONJURER either. But it doesn’t matter, because the audience liked it a lot and the atmosphere was ready for the heroes of the evening GOJIRA.

Setlist CONJURER:

It Dwells

Rot

Scorn

Choke

Hollow

Suffer Alone

Retch

Talk

And the French from GOJIRA started their set brilliantly with “Ocean Planet” and “Backbone”. Flawless sound in combination with a really impressive LED light show made the arena boil over, now full to the brim. The Duplantier brothers were in the best of moods and Mario’s exceptional drumming has to be emphasized again and again. Lightning flashed across the LED screens, then golden glitter rain, finally whale song boomed out of the speakers and you knew that with “Flying Whales” another highlight from the great “From Mars To Sirius” album was about to come.

The setlist was characterized by strong songs from the whole back catalogue, there was no sagging. The audience sang along at the top of their voices for “Another World”, accompanied by the colorful video clip of the song on the screens. After the double of “Fortitude” (“The Chant” and “Amazonia”), with intermittent confetti snow flurry (those who are then allowed to fiddle it out of the said new sand are not to be envied) it was time for a short break . As a bonus, GOJIRA served the audience “Silvera” and “Vacuity” and were then said goodbye to thunderous applause before the crowd set off into the warm summer night.

Setlist GOJIRA:

Ocean Planet

Backbone

Stranded

Flying Whales

The Cell

The Art of Dying plus Drum Solo

Grind

Another World

Oroborus

Born for One Thing

The wild child

The Chant

Amazonia

–

Silvera

Vacuity

GOJIRA are and will always be an exciting live band. Together with the conditions (best weather, top sound and incredibly harmonious light show) on the evening in the arena, there was a wonderful end to the weekend.

