Home » Gol flights between Joinville and Congonhas start today
Entertainment

Gol flights between Joinville and Congonhas start today

by admin
Gol flights between Joinville and Congonhas start today

Photo: Alexandre Barros

A city served by Gol since October 2004, Joinville, the largest municipality in the state of Santa Catarina and one of the most important in the southern region, will be connected today, August 6, with Congonhas airport, in São Paulo.

Operations between Joinville and Congonhas will be carried out by Gol with Boeing 737 jets, with capacity for up to 186 passengers, including the Boeing 737 MAX, the largest, most modern and sustainable in its category. The company will be the only one to operate the Joinville – Congonhas route with large aircraft. The goal is to always offer its customers convenience, speed and security – Gol’s number 1 value.

Flight schedules were planned to meet both the demands of customers who travel for work and those who travel for pleasure. Departures from Congonhas take place between 11:10 am and 12:25 pm, depending on the day of the week. Takeoffs from the city of Santa Catarina towards São Paulo are concentrated from 1:20 pm to 3:00 pm. The duration of the flight is only 1 hour.

Post Views: 69

See also  Dior strengthens the supply chain with the acquisition of the Tuscan Artlab

You may also like

DF records 10% humidity and has the driest...

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Reveal Name of...

Brazil is now fourth — at the Economics...

Haderlump Atelier Berlin Spring Summer 2024 BFW Berlin...

The Spectacular Return of Luis Miguel: A Divisive...

Giacomo Giannotti: the beauty of being on the...

HOWLING GIANT – Release title track and new...

Alina Lozano Breaks Down as She Ends Commitment...

THEOCRACY – Are now part of the Atomic...

FINSTERFORST – unveil second track from upcoming mini...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy