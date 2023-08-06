Gol flights between Joinville and Congonhas start today

Photo: Alexandre Barros

A city served by Gol since October 2004, Joinville, the largest municipality in the state of Santa Catarina and one of the most important in the southern region, will be connected today, August 6, with Congonhas airport, in São Paulo.

Operations between Joinville and Congonhas will be carried out by Gol with Boeing 737 jets, with capacity for up to 186 passengers, including the Boeing 737 MAX, the largest, most modern and sustainable in its category. The company will be the only one to operate the Joinville – Congonhas route with large aircraft. The goal is to always offer its customers convenience, speed and security – Gol’s number 1 value.

Flight schedules were planned to meet both the demands of customers who travel for work and those who travel for pleasure. Departures from Congonhas take place between 11:10 am and 12:25 pm, depending on the day of the week. Takeoffs from the city of Santa Catarina towards São Paulo are concentrated from 1:20 pm to 3:00 pm. The duration of the flight is only 1 hour.

Post Views: 69

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

