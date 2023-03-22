Inaugurated in 2022 by Gol Linhas Aéreas, the bases of Santa Maria and Uruguaiana, in Rio Grande do Sul, received direct flights to São Paulo for the first time. Cities gain new flight offers and schedules on March 26th.

On that date, the current 3 weekly flights to Santa Maria and Uruguaiana, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, will change to 5 departures per week: on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, both the outward and return flights. The connection from the interior of Rio Grande do Sul remains with Congonhas airport, in São Paulo.

Air network adjustments carried out last year united Gol’s two Rio Grande do Sul bases in a triangular flight, which will remain that way, gaining new frequencies. The flight leaves São Paulo – Congonhas, makes a stop in Santa Maria, another in Uruguaiana and then returns to the capital of São Paulo. In practice, customers take off in São Paulo towards Santa Maria without stopovers, and return with a stop in Uruguaiana. As for the Uruguaiana destination, passengers fly from the capital of São Paulo with a stopover in Santa Maria, but the return to São Paulo, departing from Uruguaiana, has no stop.

Gol’s operations in Santa Maria and Uruguaiana are and will continue to be carried out in partnership with VoePass, which, on Gol’s behalf, uses ATR-72 aircraft on both routes, with capacity for 68 passengers.

Post Views: 4