Gold cup of Villa d’Este here are the last 10 queens

Since the first edition in 1929, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has awarded the coveted Coppa d’Oro to the most beautiful and evocative bodies ever built. The first car to win favor at the event – where the prize is awarded based on the preferences of the guests – was the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A, while the brands with the highest number of Gold Cups in the palmares are Lancia (12 victories) and Alfa Romeo (11 victories. Here are the ten winners of the Coppa d’Oro from the last ten rounds of the competition which takes place in the Renaissance garden of the historic villa in Cernobbio.

1: Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS – The famous 6th Series “Figoni” coupé produced in 1933 with the initials 6C to define the number of engine cylinders, is now part of the private collection of Canadian David Cohen. Produced in the Alfa plants in Portello, the model won the 2012 edition of the Coppa d’oro.

2: Bugatti 57SC Atlantic – The remaining examples of the French car produced between 1934 and 1940 can be counted on the fingertips and one of these belongs to the designer and collector Ralph Lauren. The extraordinary model won the Gold Cup in 2013.

3: Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS – The specimen with chassis number 1 with Zagato bodywork dates back to 1931. The car was then partially transformed with a new aerodynamic livery by the Aprile bodyshop in Savona in 1938. Undergoing a restoration in 2008, the model triumphed in the Golden Cup of 2014.

4: Ferrari 166M – The Cavallino masterpiece with Barchetta Touring bodywork from 1948, is now owned by the British tycoon Clive Beecham who, as a collector and enthusiast of historic cars, brought his jewel to Lake Como by winning the 2015 Gold Cup

5: Lancia Astura Series II – Originally intended as a “sedan” and presented for the first time at Villa d’Este in 1935, the car underwent a meticulous transformation intervention by the historic Castagna coachbuilder to then win the Gold Cup in 2016.

6: The Kite – The 1935 Nibbio prototype with 350cc Guzzi engine, Riva bodywork and four independent suspensions, is the incredible result of a project strongly desired by Count Giovanni Lurani, and the undisputed winner of the 2017 Coppa d’Oro.

7: Alfa Romeo 33/2 Stradale – Dating back to 1968 and characterized by a height of just 99cm, as well as by lines of rare sinuousness to sustain a time of 5.6 seconds in the 0-100, the model belonging to the Swiss Albert Spiess has won the favor of the public in the 2018 edition.

8: Alfa Romeo 8C – 2019 was a year to remember for the 1920s Alfas because shortly after the 6C’s victory in the 1000 Miglia, the magnificent 2009 B with Touring bodywork and owned by the American collector David Sydorick won the Gold Cup.

9: Lancia Dilambda Series 1 – After almost two years of hiatus, 2021 saw the triumph of the 1930 drop head coupé with bodywork by Carlton Carriage and painstakingly restored by Filippo Sole. The success of the car sanctioned the seventh consecutive victory for an Italian model.

10; Aston Martin Bulldog – The model that won the Coppa d’Oro at the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este belongs to the American billionaire Phillip Sarofim. A unique example built in 1979, the Bulldog is powered by a 5.3 V8 biturbo 600. In 2021 the car has been totally restored with the aim of reaching 320 km/h.