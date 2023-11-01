Gold Medal Master: A Time-Traveling Hero’s Journey through the Financial World

“Gold Medal Master: An Exciting Blend of Entertainment and Investment Education”

In an exciting new development, Mango TV Damang Theater and Investment Education Channel are teaming up to launch “Gold Medal Master” on November 1. This groundbreaking series will be the first domestic costume financial-themed short drama, promising to captivate audiences with its unique blend of entertainment and valuable investment tips.

Directed by Wang Qi and written by Bu Fan, “Gold Medal Master” stars Hu Wei, Zhou Weiwei, Wang Junren, and Zhou Yuhang. The drama is adapted from the popular Tomato novel “The Royal Magistrate” and follows the journey of ordinary employees of a financial company who find themselves trapped in a virtual world. To escape, they must pass a system test, and the protagonist, Chen Mancang, uses his financial background to cheat his way through. This premise not only creates a fun and engaging storyline but also allows viewers to learn about the intricacies of the financial world.

One of the highlights of “Gold Medal Master” is its incorporation of investment knowledge. Through interesting plot developments and Mancang’s financial prowess, the drama introduces concepts such as “cross-quotation,” an equivalent to stocks in today’s capital market. To further enhance the audience’s learning experience, the Mancang Little Theater provides post-episode explanations of specific knowledge points in an entertaining and humorous manner.

This innovative combination of micro-drama and investment education aims to make investment content more accessible and enjoyable. By differentiating itself from other micro-short dramas on the market, “Gold Medal Master” provides targeted investment education to its viewers. This cross-border concept not only opens up new possibilities for micro-short dramas but also paves the way for similar works in various fields.

Furthermore, “Gold Medal Master Book” marks Damang’s first venture into the field of investment education. With the support of co-producers Mango New Media Investment Education Base and Hunan Securities Industry Association, the drama ensures professionalism while expressing the engaging nature of its content. Mango New Media Investment Education Base, known for producing financial and securities popular science programs, brings its expertise to this production. Their previous work includes the award-winning micro-movie “The Trial of the Book,” which has garnered national recognition. Through “Gold Medal Master,” they aim to provide practical investment knowledge in a format loved by the public.

The thrilling ancient business war and time-travel elements make “Golden Master Book” a must-watch for drama enthusiasts. Simultaneously, viewers have the opportunity to learn essential financial knowledge from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned for the launch of “Gold Medal Master” on November 1, only on Mango TV Damang Theater and Investment Education Channel!

