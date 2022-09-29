Home Entertainment Golden Child Pumin face fracture requires surgery to suspend activities | Choi Pumin
[Epoch Times, September 29, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) Woollim Entertainment issued an announcement today (29th) afternoon, announcing that Cui Pumin, a member of its men’s team Golden Child, was hit by a wooden pole during golf practice. He, who was hit in the face and fractured his face, will be suspended and undergo surgery to focus on treatment and rehabilitation.

Woollim Entertainment stated that Pumin was hit in the face by a wooden club swayed by others while practicing golf during his personal trip on the afternoon of the 28th. He underwent emergency treatment and a thorough examination. He was diagnosed with a facial fracture and required facial fractures. Department of Surgery. The surgery date is currently being adjusted for this purpose.

The company mentioned that since the medical team stated that the rehabilitation and treatment after the operation will take some time, Pumin will temporarily focus on the treatment and rehabilitation, and he will not be able to participate in the scheduled work schedule of Golden Child, while Pumin will restart the schedule of activities. will be announced at a later date.

Woollim Entertainment also apologized for making fans worried about the sudden news, and said that the company will give priority to Pumin’s treatment and health, and will do its best to restore him.

