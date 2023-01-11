Listen to the audio version of the article

The appetizer of the Oscars is served: the 80th edition of the Golden Globes, the prizes awarded by a jury of journalists representing the foreign press of Hollywood, could also give great indications on the main favorites in the race for the most coveted trophies.

Compared to the awards given by the Academy, the Golden Globes divide their main categories between dramatic films on the one hand and musicals and comedies on the other: the best film of the first group was won by the amazing “The Fabelmans” by Steven Spielberg, a feature film it speaks of the life of its author but also of the great power of the Seventh Art. Spielberg also obtained an equally well-deserved recognition as best director, overtaking the competition from James Cameron (“Avatar – La via dell’acqua”), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis ”) and Martin McDonagh (“Island Spirits”).

However, the latter made up for it with the award for best screenplay and, even more, with that for best comedy or musical film, which went to his very powerful “The spirits of the island”, the story of a friendship between two men which suddenly breaks down due to the decision of one of the two to break off relations with the other.

The actors

In the category dedicated to drama films, the best leading actor is Austin Butler for playing Elvis Presley in the biopic “Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann, while the best leading actress is Cate Blanchett, simply extraordinary in “Tár” by Todd Field. The best actress within the group musical / comedy is instead Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, while the best actor in the category is Colin Farrell for “Island Spirits”. The best supporting characters (here there is no distinction between the various genres) are Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

The other film awards

The Golden Globe for best animated film went to Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” which aims to make an encore at the next Academy Awards, just as he hopes to follow the same route as Santiago Miter’s “Argentina 1985” as best international feature film . The statuette for the best soundtrack to the film “Babylon”, while the best original song is “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film “RRR”.

The television

‘House of the Dragon’ Triumphs for Best Drama Series: Prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘House of the Dragon’ managed to overcome fierce competition from ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Severance’. Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”) was awarded as best actor in a drama series, while Zendaya (“Euphoria”) raised the statuette for best actress in the category. In the group of comedies / musicals, victory for “Abbott Elementary”, a series from the great performance of the actress Quinta Brunson who obtained the Golden Globe in its category. The best actor in a comedy is instead Jeremy Allen White for the surprising “The Bear”. The title of best supporting actress for a TV series (here there is no difference between drama and comedy) went to Julia Garner for “Ozark ”, while the one for the best supporting actor to Tyler James Williams always for “Abbott Elementary”. The best miniseries is “The White Lotus”, a franchise that continues to receive important awards and which also obtained the statuette for best supporting actress in the category (Jennifer Coolidge). Also in the group of miniseries, the best actor is Evan Peters for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and the best actress Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout”, while the best male actor in a supporting role is Paul Walter Hauser for “Black Bird”.