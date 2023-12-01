Golden Goose 2024 Spring and Summer Journey: “HAUS of Dreamers” Paris Offline Experience Event Recap

Golden Goose Hosts “HAUS of Dreamers” Paris Event During Fashion Week

During Paris Fashion Week, Golden Goose recently held the “HAUS of Dreamers” Paris offline experience event to celebrate the unique charm of the city and praise the creativity and free expression of the local community.

The event showcased the Golden Goose 2024 Spring and Summer Journey series, which takes inspiration from the romantic atmosphere of Paris, the City of Light. This new collection combines elegant industrial aesthetics with the city’s romantic ambiance under the moonlight, vividly depicting authentic and intimate moments in Paris.

In addition to the new collection, Golden Goose also announced a collaboration with local Parisian lifestyle venues for the Dreamed By works. The limited-edition collectible masterpieces from this collaboration carry the creative spirit of the city’s dreamers and are available for purchase at various Parisian lifestyle venues and the brand’s official website.

As part of the new collection, the brand also launched the Marathon sneakers, which are now available for purchase on the official website and designated stores worldwide.

The Dreamed By works collaboration includes unique items such as a wine bottle stopper in partnership with the Parisian bar Le Dauphin, as well as a porcelain plate designed in collaboration with Room Service, a home for food lovers in Paris.

The “HAUS of Dreamers” event and the new collection from Golden Goose are a tribute to the creativity and spirit of Paris, and the collaboration with local venues highlights the brand’s commitment to celebrating and supporting the local community.