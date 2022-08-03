Home Entertainment Golden Goose announces William Chan as the brand’s global spokesperson
Golden Goose announces William Chan as the brand's global spokesperson

Golden Goose announces William Chan as the brand's global spokesperson

Chen Weiting’s wonderful performance in multiple identities such as singer and actor has made him a world-renowned Asian all-around artist. He has the courage to break out of the box and push the boundaries of tradition. He is talented in every field while staying true to himself.

William Chan is committed to the pursuit of uniqueness, advocating authenticity and individual expression, which is also the core concept of the Golden Goose brand. He expresses himself through a variety of art forms, which perfectly fits the brand’s design pursuit of “perfect imperfection”.

Silvio Campara, Global Chief Executive Officer of Golden Goose, said: “William Chan’s creative energy and passion for his profession coincide with Golden Goose’s core values. Working together with William Chan will be the brand’s new journey in China. Brilliant beginning.”

William Chan said: “I am very happy and honored to be able to join hands with Golden Goose to start a new journey. Be true to yourself, unique – this is what I and Golden Goose believe in together. Be Golden, together.”

William Chan will appear in Golden Goose’s new brand story blockbuster together with a number of well-known artists from different fields. The brand story blockbuster will be released at the end of this month through an online and offline combination, announcing the richness and diversity of the brand’s Chinese community.

