Golden Knights beat Panthers to win Stanley Cup

Golden Knights beat Panthers to win Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights provided the best reason for their city to throw a Las Vegas-style party, thanks to dazzling passes that led to a Mark Stone hat trick, earning the team their first-ever victory. the Stanley Cup once again, crushing the exhausted and battered Carolina Panthers 9-3 on Tuesday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, in a reference to the brief history of the team that emerged in 2017, started five of the Knights’ original players, known as the Misfits, and sent the sixth out on the court in the first substitution.

A day before the game, Cassidy seemed confident that his team could play well. He certainly did, turning what was a one-goal game to take a 6-1 lead in the second period.

Las Vegas closed out the series in five games to be crowned in front of a raving crowd of 19,058 at T-Mobile Arena.

Stone’s three goals — his third from an empty net with 5:54 remaining — were the first hat trick in a Stanley Cup final since Peter Forsberg’s 1996 hat trick, also against the Panthers.

The rest of the Knights’ scoring came from Nic Hague, Alec Martinez, Reilly Smith, Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy. Martinez’s second-quarter goal came exactly nine years after he added a double in Game 5 overtime to clinch the Los Angeles Kings.

