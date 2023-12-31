“Goldfinger” Premieres in Guangzhou: Inside Stories from the Cast and Director

“Goldfinger” Hits Theaters: Tony Leung and Cast Share Behind-the-Scenes Stories

December 30th marked the official release of the movie “Goldfinger,” and to celebrate, director and screenwriter Zhuang Wenqiang, producer Huang Bin, leading actor Tony Leung, and co-stars Zhou Jiayi, Yang Tianyu, and Li Jingjun made an appearance at the Guangzhou Roadshow. The cast shared insights into the making of the film and their experiences on set.

“Goldfinger” follows the story of Cheng Yiyan, played by Tony Leung, as he navigates his ascent to wealth and subsequent downfall, with the decline and liquidation of his listed company. It delves into the extremes Yiyan goes to control wealth and power, taking audiences on a gripping journey through the upper class of Hong Kong.

During a post-screening exchange with the audience, Tony Leung revealed that this role was unlike any he had played before, often requiring him to check a lot of information to accurately portray the character. Additionally, he expressed his desire to play more villainous roles, a rare opportunity he cherished with “Goldfinger.”

The chemistry between the cast members was also a hot topic, with Tony Leung praising co-star Charlene Choi for her dedication to acting and the lessons he learned from her on set. Director Zhuang Wenqiang also commended the actors for their superb performances, highlighting the refreshing collaboration process.

Audience members were particularly captivated by a scene where Zhou Jiayi’s character slaps Tony Leung’s, and the actors shared the emotional and physical challenges they faced during filming. This behind-the-scenes look into the making of “Goldfinger” shed light on the dedication and courage required to bring the story to life.

Director Zhuang Wenqiang aimed to recreate the decadence and glamor of the 1980s with “Goldfinger,” adding a carnival-like atmosphere to highlight the absurdity and reality of the narrative. Viewers praised the film for revealing the truth in a world of excess and money, prompting the creators to caution against financial fraud and greed.

In a poignant reminder to the audience, the cast emphasized the importance of financial prudence in the face of temptation and manipulation. They urged caution and vigilance, drawing parallels between the film’s plot and real-life financial hazards.

As “Goldfinger” continues to captivate audiences, the behind-the-scenes stories shared by the cast give viewers a deeper appreciation for the dedication and talent that brought this compelling narrative to life.

Written by Hu Guangxin

Video by Hu Guangxin

Editor: Nie Yue

