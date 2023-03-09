Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian jewelery companies are on the hunt for talent. In the next five years, between new entries and turnover, there will be a need for at least 3,000 young people, equal to 10% of the current workforce. But there are far fewer graduates from the approximately 40 professional institutes (state, regional, ITS) in the sector scattered throughout Italy. Hence the increasingly concrete risk that many companies in the gold-jewellery sector (over 7,100) are unable to find the profiles they are looking for, and precisely in a period characterized by strong growth in the demand for made in Italy precious items and exports at record. We go on the hunt for gemologists, engravers, enamellers, but also quality managers and management engineers.

In 2022, exports from the sector came close to 9 billion, 1 billion more than in 2021, and the 2022 turnover is estimated at 10.9 billion, with a growth of over 20% on the previous year. The sentiment for the first few months of the year is also positive: 47% of jewelery companies forecast an increase in turnover (39% estimate it unchanged, only 14% a decrease) and more than one employer out of three (36%) plan to increase employees.

“We need young talents and to make them and their families aware of our trades and the modern factories of 2023 that will welcome them”: this is the appeal that Claudia Piaserico, president of Confindustria Federorafi, anticipates to Il Sole 24 Ore and which will be launched today in Milan during an initiative to illustrate the maxi communication and orientation plan that the association, together with institutions and training players, will launch in the coming weeks. The world of jewelery and the opportunities it offers are almost unknown, explains Claudia Piaserico, entrepreneur and manager in the sector for over 20 years: «We held a workshop at a primary school in Vicenza: out of 90 fifth grade students, only one knew that Vicenza is among the main Italian jewelery districts and only one family which, also in Vicenza, has a jewelery museum».

An extraordinary museum, we add, which during the days of VicenzaOro, the sector event held twice a year in the local fair district, is also visited by buyers from all over the world. «In our companies there is sustainability, innovation, future: this too, externally, is little known. We use sophisticated technologies, the same, in many cases, used by the aerospace sector», adds Piaserico. Hence the need to change course and mentality. Also because more than half of those employed in the sector (58% are women) in less than 10 years will be of retirement age and only 13% of current employees are under 30 years old.

The initiatives that Confindustria Federorafi will implement move in several directions. First of all, we want to make students and families aware of the educational offer: «In a month or so we will publish on our website a map of the approximately 40 institutes linked to the sector in order to increase enrollments – concludes the president -. We are also collaborating with an employment agency to match supply and demand. On the reputation front, we work on legality, with awareness and culture initiatives. With Skuola.net we will speak directly to the kids and with their language and we would like to bring internationally renowned influencers into our companies. In short, we want young people to fall in love with our profession again. If we don’t succeed, we risk losing a very important slice of our country’s culture, which is also an economic and image driving force».