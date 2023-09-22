Home » Goldwin Group and Spiber Collaborate on Innovative Sustainable Materials for Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection
Goldwin Group and Spiber Collaborate on Innovative Sustainable Materials for Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection

Goldwin Group and Spiber Collaborate to Develop Environmentally Friendly Fabric

Shanghai – Goldwin Group and Spiber, a leading biotech company, held a media conference on September 12 to introduce their special cooperation series of brewing proteins for the 2023 autumn and winter collection. The conference focused on the concept of “regeneration” and highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two companies, as well as the opportunities and achievements they have worked on together.

Since 2015, Goldwin Group and Spiber have been dedicated to developing Brewed Protein™, an innovative and environmentally friendly material. Their goal is to address the issue of microplastic emissions from products made from petroleum by creating a fabric that can replace traditional synthetic materials sourced from animals and plants.

During the press conference, Mr. Moto Arai, the Executive Director Representative and Product Development Director of Goldwin Group, and Mr. Kazuhide Sekiyama, President and Executive Director Representative of Spiber Company, announced Goldwin’s 2023 autumn and winter product development plan, which revolves around the use of Brewed Protein™. They also shared insights on the progress made in the development of this revolutionary fabric and their vision for promoting sustainability in the apparel industry.

Goldwin Group aims to contribute to the sustainable development of human society by designing sportswear and future lifestyles that prioritize the beauty of nature and aspire to create a world of ecological harmony. As part of their efforts, eight items from the 2023 autumn and winter collection, all crafted using Brewed Protein™ brewed protein fiber, will be officially launched on September 29. These items will be available for purchase at the Goldwin Taikoo Li Sanlitun flagship store in Beijing as well as through the Goldwin WeChat applet.

By combining their expertise and commitment to sustainability, Goldwin Group and Spiber are revolutionizing the fashion industry with their environmentally friendly fabric. Their collaboration not only offers a solution to the problem of microplastic pollution but also promotes the use of innovative and sustainable materials in the apparel sector.

