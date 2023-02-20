Home Entertainment Goldwin x KAPTAIN SUNSHINE New Joint GORE-TEX Jacket Released
Goldwin x KAPTAIN SUNSHINE New Joint GORE-TEX Jacket Released

Goldwin x KAPTAIN SUNSHINE New Joint GORE-TEX Jacket Released

Goldwin and KAPTAIN SUNSHINE have teamed up again for the new 2-Tone GORE-TEX Ski Jacket.

There are two styles of Beige/Black and Navy/Black to choose from. The core of the design focuses on functionality, including multiple pockets, hook and loop cuffs, detachable hood, hidden zippers for underarm ventilation, and the overall silhouette It also deliberately adopts a loose version for the convenience of the wearer, and the final outer layer is coated with GORE-TEX waterproof and windproof technology to ensure that it is suitable for harsh winter and outdoor environments.

Goldwin x KAPTAIN SUNSHINE 2-Tone GORE-TEX Ski Jacket is currently on the KAPTAIN SUNSHINE official website, priced at $984, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

