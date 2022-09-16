ROME – It will be necessary to wait until the first months of next year to be able to order the Golf R 20 Years, that is the car with which Volkswagen celebrates (the name says it) the 20 years of the most performing model in the range. It was in fact the summer of 2002 when the Golf R32 appeared on the market for the first time, equipped with the mighty 3.2-liter six-cylinder engine and 177 kW (241 hp). From that day on, that simple letter R next to the Volkswagen logo has meant something very specific, and above all much appreciated by golfers looking for heart-breaking performance.

The price of 63,900 euros with which the celebratory model will be marketed in Italy is quite demanding. In return, an engine technology superior to any Golf existing to date: its 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine delivers 333 hp (245 kW) and 420 Nm of maximum torque, for acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.6 seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 270 per hour. Power demonstrated on the German Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit, where the anniversary version smashed the previous record set by the Golf R.

But you don’t live on performance alone. To satisfy the palate of the finest aesthetes, the contrasting blue R logo stands out on the black grille, also present on the mudguards and on the rear, while the celebratory ’20’ badge in black appears on the side pillar. It is also sufficient to open the car to see the ’20 R ‘logo projected on the asphalt by the courtesy light. The sporty character is emphasized by the roof spoiler, as well as by the 19 ”Estoril alloy wheels with mirrored spokes in black and blue.

But that is not all. For the first time in a Volkswagen, the decorative inserts on the dashboard and doors are in real carbon and frame the digital instrumentation Digital Cockpit Pro and the Discover Media Navigator, both 10.25 ”. The sports seats are strictly in leather, ventilated and heated while the multifunction sports steering wheel has touch controls on the spokes and sports larger DSG shift paddles, perfect for sportier driving. In short, more than a Golf a racing car, able to worry even the most famous sports cars and above all from the much heavier list. (fp,)