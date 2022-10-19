Original title: Goo Hara’s ex-boyfriend refused to pay Goo Hara’s survivor compensation and appealed against the judgment

Sohu Entertainment News According to Korean media, recently, Goo Hara’s ex-boyfriend Cui Zhongfan was ordered by the court to pay 78 million won (about 400,000 yuan) in compensation to Goo Hara’s survivors. Cui Zhongfan refused to accept the judgment and appealed. Ra’s survivors, through their legal representatives, accused Choi Jong-bum of being unreasonable.

Choi Jong-bum broke into Goo Hara’s home in September 2018 and violently, and threatened Goo Hara with a private video of the two, forcing Goo Hara to kneel and apologize. After Goo Hara committed suicide, Goo Hara’s family filed a claim of 100 million won against Choi Jong-bum, claiming that Choi Jong-bum’s series of illegal actions caused Goo Hara’s death. On the 12th of this month, the Seoul Northern District Court made a first-instance judgment in the case, finding that Choi Jong-bum was responsible for the death of Goo Hara, and ordered Choi Jong-bum to pay 78 million won in compensation to Goo Hara’s survivors.

Goo Hara's surviving family's legal representative revealed today that Choi Jong-bum filed an appeal on the last day of the appeal period, which is very confusing, because this compensation is the mental damage fee that the surviving family of Goo Hara should receive. Goo Hara's survivors will try their best to deal with the appeal in the future.

