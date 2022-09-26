good news! Lola Rose joins hands with new brand ambassador Tang Wei

Interpret the wisdom of life and invite you to explore the beauty of gems

Speaking of gems,

People have endless envy and yearning,

Perhaps because of its graceful and luxurious,

Perhaps it is its brilliance,

but,

The beauty of gemstones reflects an attitude towards life.

It is a kind of calmness in the face of difficulties…

Since its establishment in London, England in 2000, Lola Rose has been exploring its unique brand DNA and is committed to designing watches and jewelry that empower women. This time, Lola Rose joined hands with the new brand spokesperson Tang Wei to describe the new brand concept. Tang Wei further interprets the unique brand charm of Lola Rose with her introverted, calm, confident and casual temperament, showing the splendor and unique light of a different kind of life to all the charming “goddesses”.

Dig into “Tang Wei’s Gem Philosophy” to explore the beauty of gems

The charm of Tang Wei’s goddess is self-evident, calm, reserved, and generous. Tang Wei also said that only by understanding life can you better interpret each fresh person. Compared with the dazzling light, she wants the wisdom of life after the precipitation.

Lola Rose has always been eager to find a material that can carry the beauty of women and awaken the inner strength of women, until she discovered the most eternal life in the world – gem. Growing underground, although there is no sunlight, gems can grow in a slow and steady manner over a long period of time, growing a unique background color and texture, which is its unique charm.

This time, Tang Wei wore a variety of Lola Rose watches and jewelry products to appear in the brand’s 2022 advertising blockbuster, eloquently narrated the characteristics behind the gems, and experienced the precipitation of time. When a ray of sunlight shines in, the low-key and silent gems can also be reflected. Different light, beautiful and unique. This also reflects that Lola Rose strives to match the unique soul of each woman with a unique natural base color.

Love the beauty of gems alone

Lola Rose advocates, does not define every woman, feels and accepts their own textures, and blooms unique colors.

Lola Rose has always been committed to providing more beautiful choices for women, taking the beauty of gemstones as the core expression of the product. Tang Wei, the spokesperson of Lola Rose, told a story about the beauty of gemstones, with the texture of the collision of the earth’s crust and the color of the rise and fall of all things. , like her, in the process of introverted growth, quiet but fresh, calm and confident. Interpretation defines life, learns to be calm and determined in life philosophy, true to my color, self-satisfied and elegant.

Beauty, where your heart desires! I only love the beauty of gemstones, and I am proud of myself.