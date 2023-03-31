Shen Yun was very popular in New York, and the audience was so enthusiastic that Lincoln Center decided to add three performances. (Source: shenyun.com)

[Look at China, April 1, 2023 News]This year’s “2023 Shen Yun Gala“From April 6th (Thursday), atNew Yorkcitylincoln centerstaged.Recently, due to the high ticket sales rate and short supply, Lincoln Center decided toEncore3 games, the information is as follows:

April 9 (Sunday) 18:00

April 12 (Wednesday) 19:30

April 13 (Thursday) 19:30

Currently, “Shen Yun” is very popular in New York, and the audience in New York City is very enthusiastic. They love this elegant and professional performance very much. There is a trend of becoming popular before the performance, and many Lincoln Center performances are almost sold out. Therefore, the theater has decided to add additional performances. I hope that the audience will know, don’t miss this opportunity and buy tickets as soon as possible!

“A dazzling feast of color and sound.” ——The Charlotte Observer (The Charlotte Observer) once commented.

This is a world-class performance from New York: With the sound of a gong, the curtain opens, and the wonderful scenery of the holy world of heaven and the beauty of the motherland China will be presented before your eyes. The flying fairy rises from the sea of ​​clouds; the Mongolian boy runs on the grassland. Those soul-stirring heroic deeds and those touching and beautiful legends have been given life again. You will see: one performance, five thousand civilizations, as dazzling as stars.

For five thousand years, the culture passed down by the gods has been brilliant in China. Today, this human treasure has almost disappeared. “Shen Yun” reappears the glory of the divine culture. She originated from ancient civilizations. It is wonderful, superb and wonderful. Through the soul-stirring music and dance, the audience can experience the sacred culture. , to reproduce the glory of the five thousand years of history passed down by gods. A performance of pure goodness and beauty, shocking and popular all over the world, can be called the pride of the Chinese people.

The Shen Yun show, through music and dance that transcends language, interweaves the magnificence of heaven, legends of ancient heroes and contemporary epics, leading you on a journey of 5,000 years of Chinese culture. The stunning beauty and enlightening energy endow the audience with spiritual enlightenment and sublimation.

The world‘s top dancers who have received traditional training, a unique symphony orchestra that combines Eastern and Western instrumental music, and a gorgeous dynamic sky, create a spectacular performance and lead the global audience to experience an unprecedented audio-visual feast.

Let’s embark on this wonderful, glorious, hopeful and magical journey together! Come and experience this almost lost divine civilization, a real traditional Chinese culture without communism!

Shen Yun website：ShenYun.com

Booking site:tinyurl.com/4bjvkn3j

Booking phone:888-90-SHOWS（74697）

State Theater New Jersey

March 30 (Thursday) 19:30

March 31 (Friday) 19:30

April 1 (Saturday) 14:00, 19:30

Place:State Theater New Jersey, New Brunswick.

address:15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901。

fare:According to different seats: $200, $180, $165, $150, $130, $120, $110, $100, $90, $80.

Theater Tickets Phone:732-993-6490。

Theater opening hours:Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm (phone), Tuesday-Friday 12pm-4:30pm (private).

Lincoln Center NYC

April 6th (Thursday) 19:30

April 7th (Friday) 19:30

April 8 (Saturday) 14:00, 19:30

April 9th ​​(Sunday) 13:00

April 13th (Thursday) 14:00

April 14 (Friday) 19:30

April 15 (Saturday) 14:00, 19:30

April 16 (Sunday) 13:00

Place:Lincoln Center David H. Koch Theater.

address:20 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023。

route:Take Metro Line 1 and get off at 66th Street Lincoln Center Station; buses M5, M7, M10, M66, and M104 all have stops within a block from Lincoln Center.

fare:According to different seats: $300, $200, $180, $150, $120, $100, $80 on weekdays; $300, $230, $200, $165, $130, $110, $90 on weekends.

Theater Tickets Phone:212-496-0600。

