Before the XXL Carnival weekend was instituted, the icing on the cake of tourism in the Sierras de Córdoba was Holy Week. For some time now, both recesses tend to give similar results or share the people.

But this year, apparently, the seasoning provided by the flood of Uruguayans during their Tourism Week in Córdoba pushes our Holy Week to rank among the best in recent years. In Uruguay, Tourism Week is celebrated at this time, and it is a holiday from Monday to Monday. In the Eleton hotel, for example, they are 65% of the total number of passengers staying. The occupancy in that hotel was 70% this Wednesday and expects to exceed 90% on the weekend.

In Villa Carlos Paz, for example, the numbers for this Friday are around 80 percent occupancy in a city with a total of 70,000 parking spaces. The highest categorized hotels are 100 percent from the weekend.

In addition to religious activities, the town is experiencing the return of the summer theatrical billboard for this long weekend.

The numbers grow in the other cities of Punilla, which vary between 90 and 100 percent.

Calamuchita, in full

The “spring” climate with the colors of autumn taking hold in these days of Holy Week became the best ally to enjoy nature, the main attraction of the Calamuchita Valley. The different mountain towns report a large tourist influx on this XXL holiday.

Santa Rosa, the city with the widest hotel offer, exhibited an occupancy rate of 80% at the end of yesterday afternoon, according to Germán Antos, the director of Tourism. They expected that in the next few hours it would rise a few more points. Route 5, the main access road to the valley, was collapsed yesterday, with tourists who continued to enter.

For its part, in Villa General Belgrano, the average occupancy rose to 90%, with a peak of 97% among the most categorized establishments, according to the city’s Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Gabriela Cachayu.

The “beer” town is currently hosting another of its events on the annual agenda: the 53rd Viennese Dough Festival, which takes place in the central Events Hall until Sunday with free admission.

Traslasierra, with axis in Brochero

The influx of visitors in the Traslasierra Valley on this Good Friday was very good.

In particular, the presence of many people was noted in Villa Cura Brochero, capital of religious tourism, which offered a large number of events on a special date in the town of the only Catholic saint born in Argentina.

Ignacio Vega, director of Tourism, emphasized it: “Here, Holy Week is always good.”

In Mina Clavero there were reserves of more than 70%. And in San Javier-Yacanto, between 80% and 90%.

A lot of movement in tolls

The sections with the greatest movement from morning to noon this Friday were provincial route 34 on the Camino a las Altas Cumbres, the exit from Córdoba to Villa Carlos Paz on route 20 and route E-53 on the way to the airport, reported from Paths of the Sierras.

“Traffic during the day has been double the usual, but less than that of Thursday, when the greatest influx of vehicles was registered. It is estimated that the same thing will happen on Sunday, when the return of the passengers begins, “said, in turn, the chief commissioner Marcelo Núñez, director of Road Safety of the Córdoba Police.

city ​​of cordoba

An intense movement of visitors was also seen this Friday in the small town of the city of Córdoba. In particular, contingents of foreigners stood out, many from Uruguay, but also from other neighboring countries.

To encourage the permanence of these visitors in the Capital, the Municipality of Córdoba scheduled different tours with tour guides. For this Saturday morning, a visit to the Museum of Industry is planned, whose main attraction is the history of the manufacture of the “popemobile”, the gift of the Renault Córdoba-Santa Isabe Plant to the Supreme Pontiff John Paul II, when he visited the city in 1987. There are also guided tours on a tour called “Córdoba religiosa”, which starts from the Cabildo and visits, among other places, the Juan de Tejeda museum and the church of Santa Teresa.

