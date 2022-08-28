At 19:30 on August 27th, the newly launched immersive opera research cultural program “Good Opera” will be broadcast on CCTV-3 Variety Channel, and the CCTV APP will be broadcast simultaneously on the evening of August 28th. It will be rebroadcasted on CCTV-11 Xiqu Channel at 21:40. Wang Peiyu, He Saifei, Xiaoxiangyu, Wu Qiong and many other famous actors and actresses served as the president of the theater club, leading young opera actors and cross-border opera lovers such as Wang Baoqiang and Shang Wenjie to carry out opera research. The “witnesses of the show” Dong Yi and He Bing accompanied him throughout the journey to witness the birth of the “good show”. The first episode of the show is full of drama and has many highlights.

There is a story!Wang Baoqiang, He Bing and others recall their “dragon suits” careers

The understanding of the theoretical knowledge of opera is a necessary homework before studying. In the quiz about opera knowledge, the opera term “running the dragon” aroused everyone’s emotion. Wang Baoqiang laughed at himself as a “professional dragon actor”, and told his experience in the past: from this group to that group, there is no line, let the line stand in the line, let the part separate, he is the most marginal character in the play. Young Peking Opera actor Zhou Enxu revealed that he had been running for ten years. He Bing, a “witness to a good show” who also has four years of experience, admits frankly that running the show is a good growth experience for stage actors. “The situation at the time was very difficult and uncomfortable, because I couldn’t be the star, but it was very beneficial to look at it in hindsight.”

One minute on stage, ten years off stage. Bit by bit accumulation is wealth, perseverance will eventually break the cocoon into a butterfly.

have conflict! The talent show is very “volume” and the four presidents “grab people”

In the talent show session, young opera actors have solid basic skills, and cross-border opera lovers also show a certain foundation. Yu Kewei’s “Fight of Wisdom” is vivid, and Shang Wenjie’s play style is praised by Wang Peiyu as “sound”. The four presidents have started the “robbing people” mode. After Li Sidani finished the performance, He Saifei said that she was suitable for the Xiaosheng and Dan roles on the stage of Henan Opera. I like Huangmei Opera”. The presidents are eager to love talents, making the audience look forward to the next research.

There is atmosphere!The Opera Research Base and the Digital Collection make a stunning appearance

The opera research bases photographed by the shuttle plane—the Beijing Garden, Zhejiang Garden, Henan Garden, and Anhui Garden in Beijing World Garden Park are lush and lush with beautiful scenery. Cultural heritage complements each other. In this environment, the opera research class will present the whole process of entering the opera, practicing the opera, introducing the opera, and acting, with a full sense of atmosphere. The program uses XR technology to build a “good opera” digital collection of operas. In the first episode of the program, a “stunning glimpse” will be presented here, where the freehand beauty of opera will be presented in a three-dimensional manner.

At 19:30 on August 27th, “Good Show” will premiere on CCTV-3 Variety Channel, and the CCTV APP will be broadcast simultaneously, and the show is about to debut!

