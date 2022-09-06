In the urban paradise of autumn and winter, in daily leisure, sports or formal wearing scenes, we use design to focus on individual people, hoping to make you feel more gentle and free.

The tenderness and joy of autumn and winter

Woolen single products with rich styles, loose or close-fitting versions with fine velvet fabrics, give a gentle touch to autumn and winter, and the fully extended sleeve length brings a sense of security to both hands and hearts. This season, we combine pigeons with autumn and winter elements to design a “gradient white dove” theme pattern. The soft outline and color cooperate with the toothbrush embroidery process to present a rich and three-dimensional decorative effect.

GOODBAI

Urban daily life, natural rhythm

Add the rich expressions of GOODBAI to retro jackets and denim; make the shirts as fluffy and cute as a cape; formal clothes can also be soft and close to the body, embellished with the colors of pigeons and flowers, worn with sportswear and so on. In the daily life of the city, there is also a free rhythm, and life should come naturally.

GOODBAI

Go out for a ride

Cycling is the sport theme of this season. We prepared pleasing color schemes for sportswear, but also more imaginative styles of tailoring; woven trench coats and trousers, showing soft folds and textures, combined with comfortable sports and fashionable surprises. With a clear sky above your head or facing the north wind, adjust your mood and go out for a lap.

A little more tenderness, a little more freedom.

GOODBAI 2022 autumn and winter series of new products will be released in Tmall flagship store on September 8, so stay tuned.