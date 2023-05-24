Home » Goodbye columns, here is the first highway that recharges electric cars on the go
ROMA – The world‘s first electrified highway arrives. By 2025, an electric road system (ERS) will allow vehicles to recharge on the go, with lots of regards to columns and charging stations. The motorway chosen for this first milestone is the E20 – between Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö – after which the project will extend to another 3,000 kilometers of Swedish roads.

The great green alliance: Autostrade, Eni and Cdp together to focus on electricity, hydrogen and biofuels

Sweden has always played a pioneering role in this direction. In 2016, a two-kilometre stretch near Gävle in central Sweden used overhead power lines to allow heavy vehicles to recharge via pantographs, similar to an electric train or tram. A few months later, charging coils were installed under the asphalt on a 1.6-kilometer stretch near Gotland, while in 2018 the Trafikverket (Swedish Transport Administration) introduced the world’s first charging siding on a two-kilometer stretch.

The next step therefore in 2025, with a technology that works in a similar way to the Qi wireless charging of mobile phones. A plate is set under the road which “communicates” with the electric cars, which are in turn equipped with a receiving coil and therefore able to recharge them as they pass by.

The breakthrough of electrics, batteries reduced by 70% if the car is recharged while driving

A real revolution, because it is a technology that would not only extend the autonomy of all electric vehicles, but could also have positive consequences on the reduction of the batteries of the cars themselves, with a significant reduction in list prices.

