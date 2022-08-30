Tesla Inc filed a lawsuit challenging the US state of Louisiana’s refusal to allow the company to sell vehicles directly to consumers. The case is the latest battle for the lifting of direct sales bans in some states imposed against the electric automaker, which has bypassed the use of traditional car dealerships.



Tesla said Louisiana officials violated state and federal antitrust laws by banning direct sales since 2017 and trying to limit the rental and maintenance of its cars in Louisiana. Tesla accused the Louisiana dealers, the dealership association and some members of the Motor Vehicle Commission of participating in an “illegal conspiracy to prevent Tesla from doing business in Louisiana.”