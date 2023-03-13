ROME – In the last 5 years, sales of small and cheaper cars in Europe have almost halved. And not because European motorists no longer like them, but because the city car models on the European market are now reduced to a flicker. In particular, due to the abandonment of many brands, in the first half of 2022 this segment recorded the most significant drop in Europe (-27%), falling to 331,200 units against 455,400 in the same period of 2021.

Last year, historic models such as Citroen C1, Peugeot 108 and Smart ForFour went out of production and other successful models had already said goodbye in past years, such as Skoda Citigo, Seat Mii, Ford Ka, Opel Adam, Opel Karl and Suzuki Celerio. This year the same fate will befall the iconic Ford Fiesta and the combustion version of the Volkswagen Up and Renault Twingo. While the Smart ForTwo, now only electric, will go out of production in mid-2024.

This void is being filled by the Chinese, who are already landing on the Old Continent with their models, mainly electric and low-cost. PwC estimates that by 2025 more than 800,000 cars will be built in China and exported to Europe, of which more than half, or almost 500,000, will be made by Chinese manufacturers. And most of it will be small cars.

But why did European manufacturers decide to abandon a segment that has always ensured large volumes? According to Julia Poliscanova, senior director for vehicles and electric mobility of the environmental NGO Transport & Environment, it would be the fault of the race for profits from houses, which earn more by selling more expensive but also more polluting models. While manufacturers such as Ford, Renault, Stellantis and others attribute their disengagement from the city car sector to the ever more stringent European regulations on cutting emissions, which make it too expensive and uneconomical to adapt small models. Actually they are both right.

It is true that, despite the initial difficulties related to Covid, the profits of car manufacturers are now booming, thanks above all to the rise in prices and a mix of sales that favors high-end models and above all SUVs. Models, the latter, which cost on average about 60% more, are heavier and consume more. However, it is also true that the new Euro 7 emission standards, which should come into force in July 2025, will require heavy investments in research and development costs for all new vehicles and in particular for the small car segment, which could therefore become too expensive for customers. And then, why make all these efforts for thermal cars that in 2035 could no longer be sold anyway?

Better at this point to concentrate resources on producing small electric cars at affordable prices, to replace their combustion predecessors. And that is precisely what European manufacturers are doing. Therefore, the capacity of the mini-car sector to reach its previous size will depend both on the costs of the batteries and on the speed with which China will be able to homologate its vast range of electric mini-cars in Europe. Electric cars, according to Dataforce, accounted for 27% of minicar sales in 2022 in Europe. And right now Dacia and Fiat are the two brands most committed to electric vehicles in the segment. Smart will also return to the sector in 2024 with the electric #2 and Suzuki will follow, it is rumored in 2026, with an electric Jimny mini SUV.

But not all manufacturers have decided to abandon low-segment thermal cars. Fiat, for example, will continue to build the Panda until 2026. The Kia Picanto, on the other hand, will be replaced with a new model in 2024 and Hyundai will continue to sell its renewed i10 until 2026. In short, small European difficult to transition, but the last word has not yet been said.