Original title: “Goodbye Lover 2” Su Shi, Ding Lu Ge quarreled for the first time, Yi Lijing sharply asked Zhang Wanting and Song Ningfeng

The fourth episode of China‘s first marriage documentary observation reality show “Goodbye Lover 2” created by Mango TV will be launched at 12 noon today. This Wednesday, the couple went to the Desert Sculpture Park. Su Shiding and Lu Ge climbed the tower romantically for the poster. They got into an argument for the first time but fell into a communication dilemma. Maggie Cheung also admitted that she has low self-esteem and lacks a sense of security; Ai Wei secretly prepared a birthday surprise for Chen Meiling, and Chen Meiling was very moved by the sense of ceremony. And when Su Shiding was troubled by his pessimism, Huang Zhizhong and Shen Yifei warmly pointed out that “pessimism does not prevent you from being cute”, which made people feel very cured.

Su Shiding and Lu Ge’s first dispute is too twisted, and Huang Zhizhong Shen Yifei’s heartwarming output: “Pessimism is also valuable”

During the desert poster shooting session this week, the three couples showed their feelings and thoughts through the interpretation of the sculpture. The sculpture chosen by Su Shiding and Lu Ge made Su Shiding sigh: “This is a narrow gate, too narrow for two people to walk side by side.” As for what the “narrow gate” in their marriage is, Su Shiding thinks that his pessimism has affected Lu Ge, and Lu Ge believed that the two parties had different pursuits, which made them have to give up their love. This is their first in-depth dialogue, but they have repeatedly disagreed. Lu Ge asked Su Shiding what he wanted to pursue, but Su Shiding’s answer made Lu Ge feel that it was not clear enough. And when Lu Ge mentioned that he wanted to give Su Shiding material protection, Su Shiding said that he didn’t need it, and said with emotion: “I answered him, but he couldn’t understand, and I didn’t know what he wanted to express.”

After listening to the conversation between Su Shiding and Lu Ge, the guests in the observation room were shocked that this was their first in-depth chat. Sun Yi lamented that the conversation process was “very twisted.” Regarding Su Shiding’s pessimism, Huang Zhizhong shared his insights based on his own experience : “My wife is a pessimistic person, she can perceive risks for me.” I hope Su Shiding will not blame herself for being pessimistic, because “sadness does not prevent you from being cute.” Shen Yifei also discussed pessimism and optimism: “Pessimism and optimism have their own value, and negative emotions and positive emotions also have their own value. Turning a pessimistic person into an optimistic person would be a very bad way to deal with it.”

Yi Lijing asked Zhang Wanting sharply, Song Ningfeng and Ai Wei prepared a birthday surprise for Chen Meiling

After the three couples arrived at the Cliff Hotel, Yi Lijing made a surprise appearance and organized a special welcome dinner. At the dinner, Yi Lijing asked Zhang Wanting sharply: “Do you think he is with you because of the child?” “Are you kidnapping him with the child?” As the conversation progressed, Yi Lijing also threw Song Ningfeng away. Sharp questions were asked: “Is (not talking) cold and violent?” “Did you allow them to misunderstand Zhang Wanting by means of inaction?” After continuous questioning, Yi Lijing accurately hit Zhang Wanting and Song Ningfeng’s relationship problem, High energy throughout. At the same time, Yi Lijing pointed out that Zhang Wanting is not only insecure, but even unconfident, and Zhang Wanting also responded that she is indeed inferior, and wants to rebuild herself through this trip. The reminder group in the observation room analyzed Zhang Wanting’s self-explanation. Shen Yifei compared Zhang Wanting to a “little match girl”: “She doesn’t know how to respond to these loves. She doesn’t know what is behind the feeling of being loved.” , the little match girl just doesn’t get enough love.”

Before the welcome dinner started, Ai Wei took the opportunity to leave, but in fact he was preparing for Chen Meiling’s birthday surprise. When Ai Wei appeared with a birthday cake and presented a gift prepared in advance, Chen Meiling was very moved. Ai Wei said that he would help Chen Meiling prepare the birthday party every year, she would be very happy, and he felt it was worth it. The sweet atmosphere at the birthday scene triggered discussions among the guests in the observation room about the emotional direction of Chen Meiling and Ai Wei. Qian Zhe predicted that the two will be together in the end. Sun Yi and Hu Yanbin felt that they would not get back together, because the responsibilities of a partner are different from those of a friend.

Faced with Yi Lijing's sharp question, what did Song Ningfeng say that made Zhang Wanting exclaim? What is it that made Su Shiding tell in tears? Why did Hu Yanbin say that he felt the same for Song Ningfeng? For more excitement, please stay tuned for the first marriage documentary observation reality show "Goodbye Lover 2" on Mango TV every Tuesday at 12:00 noon.