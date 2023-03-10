ROME – The manual gearbox is dying, especially if the car becomes exclusively electric where there are only forward and reverse gears. But will it be true goodbye or will it be saved by the kids, as claimed by The Wall Street Journal on the basis of a research by JD Power according to which in America there has been a sudden recovery in the purchases of cars equipped with manual transmission by the youngest?

“Driving, I can’t hold a cold, delicious slushie in one hand, or at least do it safely. But despite the inconvenience, I love the manual transmission. I love the feeling of handling my car, not just driving it.” Last August, in The Atlantic – the famous almost bicentenary American magazine – a colleague thus began a “must read” headlined on the “end of the manual gearbox”.





In the United States, the gear lever has always been a minority choice on the part of consumers, if not mysterious to many. Brake pedal, accelerator pedal and go with the automatic at any speed. However, the research company JD Power reports a mini-reversal of the trend despite the advance of the electric car: in the first few months of the year, the percentage of cars purchased in the USA with a manual gearbox was 1.7%, against 1.2% in 2022 and 0.9% in 2021. Year on year, a +12.1%.

Starting from these numbers, the Wall Street Journal reported that young people are looking for cars with a third pedal, the clutch pedal. At Acura, a Japanese brand not sold by us, more than half of the buyers of the Integra (sedan and coupe costing around $30,000 with manual transmission) are aged between 18 and 46. A quarter of customers of the Mazda MX-5 spider, known in America as the Miata, who have chosen to change gear manually are under 35 years old.

And a BMW market research, quoted by the Wall Street Journal, reports that “two thirds of those interviewed between 18 and 34 are eager to learn how to drive a manual gearbox”. And they don’t care that this solution costs more because it is almost always optional (contrary to what happens on our markets), has lower results in terms of energy efficiency and shifting is much slower than the new automatics, as happens after all in racing cars.





The future of the manual gearbox, however, will depend not only on electrification but also on the offer, which on the North American market saw the models equipped with lever and third pedal reduced from 69 to 43 from 2019 to 2022. In 2010, the magazine Car and Driver launched a campaign called “Save the Manuals” in the plural, followed hashtag #savethemanual in the singular, then was never heard from again. Today’s news is that, if it’s really not safe, this gearbox isn’t dead. But The Atlantic’s summary could one day become an epitaph: “When he leaves, you’ll be missing out on something greater than driving.”