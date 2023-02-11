ROME – Goodbye petrol, diesel and gas, the first refueling station exclusively for electric vehicles arrives. The first reconverted service area dedicated solely to the supply of electricity in Italy has just been inaugurated in Naples, in viale JF Kennedy. The structure was carefully built with the use of sustainable materials in an abandoned and reclaimed former fuel station, thus also redeveloping the abandoned area.

Electric car, over 300,000 charging stations in Europe. Here are the countries where you travel best by Matteo Morichini

01 January 2023



The project is the result of a partnership between Mostra d’Oltremare and UnicoGo, the eMobility division of Unicoenergia, aimed at enhancing the environmental aspect and livability of the spaces by exploiting innovative technologies in the field of sustainable mobility. “We are thrilled that this project, which we have taken care of down to the smallest detail, has started – underlined Aldo Arcangioli, CEO of UnicoGo – A service that adapts to the needs of electric drivers who, in a strategic point of the city of Naples, will be able to recharge fast and smart way”.





The project, designed by the architect Giovanni Bartolo, focused on “re-functionalization in a green key” with the transition from fossil fuels to electricity, combined with the eco-sustainability of the materials used. The Area has been equipped with superfast stations by Starcharge, one of the most innovative global players on the market, with two smart, futuristic design columns, compatible with all vehicles, each with two charging sockets with a power capacity of up to 360 kWh.

Electric car revolution, integrated sidewalk charging arrives by Antonio Calitri

January 10, 2023



Lighting is provided by low-consumption LED lamps and everything is supported by photovoltaic panels, while the Jersey barrier, initially used as a fence for the construction site, has been reused as a support for the beautiful vertical garden. “An intuition that has become reality – said Remo Minopoli, president of the Mostra D’Oltremare – Naples and the Mostra now have an extra gear, green, thanks to UnicoGo. The first national example of regeneration of a refueling area. I hope that this virtuous action can become a model to follow for the countless abandoned fuel stations throughout the country”.