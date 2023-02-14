ROME – Heavy transport has a considerable impact on the balance of polluting emissions. Precisely to counter this phenomenon, in parallel with the electrification of commercial vehicles, some manufacturers focus on clean alternative fuels such as, for example, liquefied biogas. In this sense, already five years ago Volvo Trucks introduced its first trucks powered by this renewable fuel to the market and now it has launched a new, more robust gas-powered vehicle capable of running on liquefied biogas. According to advances from the Swedish company, this new truck can carry out demanding long-distance transport tasks, reducing overall CO2 emissions.





The new gas-powered trucks, declined in the FH and FM series, reach a new power level of 500 HP, which adds to the previous 420 and 460 HP engines. In addition, the gas powertrains have also undergone major technical upgrades that make them up to 4% more fuel efficient, as well as a new 10% larger gas tank for increased range.

“Biogas is an excellent complement to electric transport, helping hauliers in their sustainability ambitions and aims for climate-neutral transport – said Daniel Bergstrand, product manager for gas-powered vehicles at Volvo Trucks – Our efficient vehicles gas engines have comparable performance to their diesel equivalents. Refueling is almost as fast as a diesel truck and the growing network of over 600 refueling stations for both bio-LNG and LNG in Europe make them ideal for long-haul transport”.

Unlike its fossil brother (methane), which is extracted from underground or underwater reserves, biogas is produced starting from any organic waste such as sludge from treatment plants, food waste, manure and other residual products. A fuel which is therefore decidedly more sustainable, which can be supplied through the normal distribution network and which, according to specific studies, can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 100%. It should also be noted that the European production of bio-Lng should increase rapidly in order to definitively abandon the use of fossil Lng.





A push in this direction will come from the European Commission’s RePower Eu plan which foresees a tenfold annual increase in bio-Lng production by 2030 and it is no coincidence that the potential of biogas is also gaining interest outside Europe . (Maurilio Rigo)