Mourning in the automotive world. Pinuccia Susani, a historic professional of press offices and public relations who for almost 20 years managed relations with the media and journalists on behalf of the communication department of Bosch Italia, died suddenly in Milan. Since 2005 she was responsible for relations with the Italian press for the Geneva International Motor Show.

Born in Monze, Pinuccia Susani combined her expertise in engines and technology (she spoke and wrote perfect German and had trained at Siemens) with a rare ability to manage personal relationships at all levels with the same courtesy and effectiveness. This from the trainee journalist of the latest local periodical to the great director of a Roman or Milanese newspaper.

Growing up professionally in times when corporate information traveled mostly via telex or fax, Pinuccia Susani based her success as a ‘communicator’ for the Bosch Group – which in addition to the automotive sector operates in the household appliances, heating, energy , in power tools, in industrial plants and which in the 90s was present with Blaupunkt in mobile telephony, televisions and car hi-fi – with a meticulous management of press releases.

Organized like a true Bavarian archivist, but punctual in rhythms and times as she had learned from her father, an esteemed orchestra director, Pinuccia Susani enlivened dozens and dozens of press releases, complete with beautiful photographs and perfectly paginated texts (one of her cues) on the letterhead.

After the long parenthesis in Bosch, she had become the ambassador of the Gims (Geneva International Motor Show) for our country, organizing from the 2000s onwards an always crowded presentation press conference. Her meeting with Pinuccia Susani the month before the Salone had become a sort of “institutional moment” for the specialized press. Now that you have left us, another piece of the automotive world is also leaving.