Goodbye Sandy, Olivia Newton-John is dead

Goodbye Sandy, Olivia Newton-John is dead

Curly blonde hair, black fuseuax and tight t-shirt, and his “You’re the one that I want” – sung and danced with voluptuous irony in a famous duet with John Travolta – has marked an entire generation of dancers and more. . Because her naive her Sandy was and will remain an icon for all lovers of musicals. Olivia Newton-John who played her in “Grease” (Brillantina) in 1978, died at the age of 73.

“Phisical”

Actress, dancer, singer, among her greatest successes we remember the single “Phisical” and the eponymous album with global success, Newton-John was born in Cambrige in Great Britain, but by the age of five her family was moved to Australia.

She had been suffering from cancer for some time. The announcement of her disappearance was given by her husband who specified how the artist died “peacefully on her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends”.

