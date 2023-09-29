Goodbye seats. Today you sit in an armchair in the car. Here are the most technological seats

ROME – Anti-sweat, energizing, relaxing, ready to unleash the driver’s adrenaline. They are the seats of today on board the car: woe betide you if you just call them seats. Increasingly technological, they are designed for those who clock up kilometers – behind the wheel or otherwise. In fact, automotive manufacturers, by raising the bar with increasingly comfortable interiors, have put their guests at the center of the spotlight. The target? Making the car a hymn to well-being.

Hi-tech, not to go down

The latest news comes from Volkswagen. If we have already heard of seats with a massage function, those that automatically activate the air conditioning, measuring humidity and temperature levels, are an innovation. They are found on the new ID.7: here, even after spending hours driving, the risk of finding yourself a little sweaty or wanting to get out to stretch a little doesn’t exist. We are talking about ergoActive armchairs which regulate the temperature settings themselves and activate the muscle groups in the pelvic and spinal regions: in fact, up to 10 air cushions are activated in the backrest, alternating with the two in the seat. Not only. In combination with massage, the system can relieve tension, helping the occupant not stay in the same position for too long.

Ready for long-distance gymnastics?

Obviously Volkswagen is not the only one to have thought about the fate of the driver. The concept of a “dynamic” user despite the requirement of a sitting position has also been studied by premium brands. Mercedes, first of all, has worked on well-being in the car, combining luxury with technology.

The seats of the Mercedes E-Class

Inside the seats of the Stuttgart company, the technicians placed a mat of 14 air chambers, extending from the backrest to the thigh support, to balance the body when cornering and contain it during braking. Furthermore, with a new “Energizing” kinematics, those who get in can say they are “active” thanks also to a Coach who supports them: you certainly need to connect your wearable device to the car, but then you have the certainty that a voice will intervene to advise what do if you detect too high a stress level or poor sleep quality. The mission on the part of the Germans is to ensure the driver’s peace of mind. Furthermore, in moments of pause, a Hot Stone massage can be activated by combining pressure with the beneficial action of heat along the spine, to the full advantage of muscle mobilization, or the “PowerNap” function (“energizing nap”) in three phases – falling asleep, sleeping, waking up – designed for stops: it debuted on the plug-in hybrid E class, moreover, also to entertain, when you stop to recharge while travelling.

Relax in urban cars

Even generalist brands like Ford and Opel are thinking about how to pamper drivers. Ford Puma has introduced the Multi-Contour, for Active Motion massage seats: they are adjustable in 10 positions for an anatomical design, certified by Agr (German association of doctors and experts who deal with postural problems). Likewise, on the Opel Astra the front seats today can count on similar benefits: the electro-pneumatic lumbar adjustment is in four directions, as well as on the thigh support and side padding, designed to adapt to drivers of all sizes. Moral: as you travel for kilometres, in the city or outside, the backrest inflates and deflates according to a pre-established pattern, ensuring both relaxation of the muscle groups and activation of blood flow.

Sportiness… on the skin!

It does not end here. Even in the world of performance the aim is to convey energy and well-being with the seat, entertaining those who love driving. In Renault the case in point is on the Talisman flagship: simply by switching from Comfort to Sport driving mode the backrest increases in thickness, the shoulders immediately move closer to the steering and the elbows flex at the right angle, to put the driver in the position ideal.

Finally, luxury brands combine sportiness with technology. From rumors leaked from the United States (source Carbuzz), it seems that Ferrari has filed a patent for a system capable of communicating when the car is about to understeer or oversteer: very advanced technologies that emit mechanical vibrations at variable intensities on the backrests, signaling when the car is going towards the limit.

The seats of the Ferrari Roma

The function, apparently, can be reduced or deactivated, but for the brand that has always aimed at excellence we assume it is mainly a safety system to be maintained, to ensure that the driver adjusts his style and gets in tune with the vehicle gradually. A study centered both on comfort, therefore, and on improving the relationship between car and driver, which has always been fundamental for the men in red.

