Goodbye snow chains. They are now integrated into the tire. Here’s how they work

ROME – The Hyundai Motor Company group continues its research in the field of technological innovation and after presenting a new transmission system, launches a revolutionary device that eliminates old snow chains.

The new tire technology with integrated “snow chains” uses specific shape memory alloy modules located inside the wheel and tire. These modules, electrically operated, protrude from the rubber obtaining the same effect as chains when necessary.

Unlike classic snow chains, which are complicated to install and remove, this technology activates automatically at the push of a button, thus helping to improve safety when snow or ice is encountered on the roads.

“This innovation, which we hope will one day be introduced in Hyundai and Kia vehicles, reflects our commitment to transforming advanced technologies into real solutions for the benefit of customers,” said Joon Mo Park, head of the advanced chassis development team. We will continue to develop technologies that improve the safety and convenience of our vehicles and that bring value to our customers.”

The principle exploits the shape memory alloy’s ability to return to its original shape when an electric current is applied. During normal driving, the shape memory alloy located inside the wheel is compressed and does not come into contact with the road surface. When the driver activates the function, an electric current is applied which allows the shape memory alloy to return to its original profile by pushing the module out of the tire to come into contact with the surface. In this way you can easily improve grip, stability and safety on snowy roads.

The technology is currently patent-pending in both South Korea and the United States, and Hyundai Motor and Kia plan to consider its mass production following further technology development, durability and performance testing, and regulatory reviews.

