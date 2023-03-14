In the last hours it was carried out the withdrawal of one of the emblems in the fight against covid at the Plotter hospital. An impressive trailer that appeared at the worst moment of the pandemic and that served as support so that health professionals not only care for those infected with coronavirusbut also for other decisive uses in the institution.

“The last bastion of what was the fight against the pandemic is gone,” is how Francisco Facci described it, medical director of the institution who reremembered the importance that the space took on in the critical days of health care in the province.

«Although the pandemic broke out at the beginning of 2020, it was in the middle of that year that we began to request the use of trailers“, he told BLACK RIVER.

The container unit was lent on a non-profit basis by a local politician and businessman. Its use was primarily intended for the exclusive care of covid patients. “They were difficult and restrictive moments at the national and provincial level,” recalled Facci, who was already running the institution.

“We had to readapt the care system for the guards so as not to cross covid patients with those who had other pathologies that were not respiratory »he explained.

Over time, care was divided into other units and within the hospital building, but the trailer went on to have another important use. It became the collection center for sensitive material during the pandemic.

“We kept personal protection elements there to provide care, it was very helpful. that utility because we could have the material ordered and in an accessible sector in case of an emergency”, Facci said.

The unit was lent by a neighbor and businessman from Plottier. Photo: Courtesy

Gone, but another important sector will be built in its place

The medical director of the hospital acknowledges that “it is difficult to see the place without the trailer” because it was part of the “nature” of the Plottier health center and that it represented a hard process not only for the residents of the town, but also for the health workers.

Nevertheless, the removal of the charging unit started another process in the hospital. In that place, a place will be built that will house the institution’s vehicles.

“We are happy, we will have an external shelter for our ambulances and medical vehicles that in total reach 12”, Facci counted.

In this way, it will be the first hospital in Neuquén that will have two car park shelters, one internal and one external.

Regarding the trailer, it was confirmed that the councilor was returned to the ownerl Benjamin Ventura and will have private uses.

«We are eternally grateful to Benjamin, because he never asked us for something in return but it was time to return it and start another stage.“, closed Facci, who has been the director of the hospital since 2012.

A shelter for hospital vehicles will be built on the site. Photo: Courtesy

