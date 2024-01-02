Goodbye to Francoise Bornet, the woman of Doisneau’s “stolen kiss” between fake news and copyright

Goodbye to Francoise Bornet, protagonist of the famous photograph of the kiss at the Hotel de Ville taken by Robert Doisneau in 1950 in Paris. The newspaper Le Parisien reports this, specifying that her death dates back to December 25th, while Bornet was in Evreux, Normandy. Bornet, this is her married surname, earned eternity for that black and white snapshot in which the famous French photographer Doisneau immortalized her while kissing her then partner, Jacques Corteaux, a student of acting like her.

The story of the shot between fake news and claims

In the caption of the image, which was part of a photographic reportage assigned by “Life” magazine to Robert Doisneau to describe the effects of the post-World War II period, there was talk of a spontaneous shot, but it wasn’t at all. Over the years, the “kiss” shot continued to arouse interest, without much investigation into the identity of the lovers. In 1992 a couple, Denise and Jean-Louis Lavergne, presented themselves in an interview on French television claiming to be the subjects portrayed in the image. Not only did they confirm their identities, but they also expressed their disappointment by initiating legal proceedings against Robert Doisneau for having photographed them without authorization. Only following this event did the artist reveal that the photo had actually been orchestrated and not a spontaneous shot. The photographer was exonerated when Francoise Bornet showed an autographed copy of the print that Doisneau had sent her at the time, a few days after developing it.

Francoise Bornet’s life and image rights

After the shooting, Bornet continued to work in the theater, where she acted in works directed by Francois Perrier and Pierre Brasseur. She eventually married the man her family considers “her great love”, the director Alain Bornet. In the 1980s, with the rise of the marketing industry, her moment of passion was printed on postcards, posters, mugs and other gadgets, becoming the quintessential symbol of romantic Paris. The commercial exploitation led Bornet to claim a percentage for the reproduction of her image in 1993. Justice, however, denied her the requested amount, arguing that her face was not clearly recognizable because it was covered by that of Corteaux.

In 2005, more than ten years after Doisneau’s death, Bornet auctioned the print, earning 155 thousand euros and dampening the magic around this story a little further.

