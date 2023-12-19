Goodbye to Lorenzo Riva, the couturier who loved dressing brides

Listen to the audio version of the article

He died on Saturday 16 December at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, the town in Brianza where the stylist Lorenzo Riva, a historic name in Italian high fashion, was born in 1938.

Riva was also known for creating clothes for Hollywood stars and famous people: over the course of his career he dressed Isabella Rossellini, Penélope Cruz, Chiara Mastroianni, Ivana Trump, up to Emmanuelle Seigner, Whitney Houston and Jerry Hall.

Sketch by Lorenzo Riva

Passionate about fashion thanks to his mother, who after a career as a model had reinvented herself as a seamstress, Lorenzo Riva proposed a first collection at the age of 18, and then opened his first atelier in Monza in 1956. His debut on the national catwalks dates back to 1972, with a fashion show at Palazzo Pitti, but the big boost to his career came two years later, when he arrived in Paris as artistic director of Balenciaga (in a recent interview, he confided that he had « cried when I saw a broken Balenciaga shoe with holes being sold. Or when they paraded in the mud”, referring to the aesthetics of the current creative director, Demna) After leaving the fashion house, he then created a brand with his name together with his partner Luigi Valletti, with whom he created especially highly appreciated wedding dresses.

A wedding dress from the SS 2009 collection

In 1991 the high fashion debut on the Roman catwalks (it will be a constant presence for some editions of AltaRoma) and in 1995 the first pret-a-porter fashion show in Milan. After selling his brand in 2015, he decided to relaunch it at 80 by renewing it with a new, younger and more innovative collection. His story was reconstructed in 2019 with an exhibition at the Silk Museum in Como, “The master is in the soul. Lorenzo Riva – Fifty years of high fashion”.