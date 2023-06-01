Goodbye to romance: Japan already exhibits vending machines to find a partner

While some may claim that it’s the equivalent of using dating apps or that it represents the end of romance, a Japanese company installed Vending machines in a kiosk that, among other products, shows in its gondolas possible candidates for the marriage. Matching Advisor Press presents an economical and popular service.

1000 yen, 7 dollars or 1700 Argentine pesos. PHOTO: SoraNews24

At the back of a store in the Kamata neighborhood, in Tokio, almost unnoticed because it is surrounded by drink machines, there is a pink vending station. While there’s also coffee, tea and soft drinks inside, most of the shelves in the Matching Advisor Press vending machine are packed with cans with information of people looking to find love.

How is omiai, the “analog Tinder” through vending machines

A kind of canned classified ad or an analog Tinder, the company coordinates a legendary service that in Japan is called omiai. Although it is usually translated as “arranged marriage”, for a thousand years the omiai presents a matchmaking customan option for those who are looking for love and need expert assistance.

If there is no wave, Matching Advisor Press agrees to return the initial money invested in the can

This machine allows you to “for a few yen, get the perfect match”, according to their slogan. At first glance, different cans with flower design and kanji texts are perceived. quite discreet, include the age of the person requesting a partner and a description performed, in theory, by a marriage advisor, where the main attractions of the candidate are highlighted.

The cans rosas are those of women and those of color crema, those of men. The ages vary between 20 and 50 years, but all the cans have the same modest price: about 7 dollars, 1000 yen or a little more than 1700 Argentine pesos. There is an extra factor that appears in this unusual purchase: the offer is limited and highly sought afterso there is a recorded message that can explain that everything is sold out.

By purchasing a can, you are paying the consultation fee for a interview with the company, which not coincidentally has its offices on the top floor of the premises. If any curious person wants to visit, the address is 5-19-6 Kamata, Ōta, Tokyo, Japan. In that consultation the mystery ends: the company shows a photo of the person in the can and offers personal information.

The applicant has to go through a one hour interview and a counseling session with a matchmaker before being allowed to meet the couple. In case both parties are interested, the company organizes a three hour dinner at the customer’s expense, together with a additional service fee of 107 dollars, 15,000 yen or 25,625 Argentine pesos. However, if there is no wave, Matching Advisor Press agrees to return the initial money invested in the can.

Not long after the service was created and went viral. Just a couple of years. Despite this, the massification of the phenomenon caused a great benefit for the user: the vending machine the price of cans droppedwhich initially tripled the current value. In 2021, in addition to 3,000 yen a matchmaking can, there was a successful marriage tax.

That extra payment was a problem for the sustainability of the business: 2,150 dollars, 300,000 yen, 515,000 Argentine pesos. While there will always be people willing to pay that amount in exchange for finding love or just a marriage, such a tax was very rare in the industry. omiai.

The instructions for use, plus the message “all marriage expenses are free”. PHOTO: SoraNews24

At the moment, the total speculated to invest in this service is 114 dollars, 16,000 yen, 27,325 Argentine pesos. A bargain, if love is found, and if you consider the message in Japanese displayed by the vending machine: “All marriage expenses are free.”

Long live the bride and groom

