Goodbye to The Crown: The First (and Last) Annual Crownie Awards

The Crown: A Closer Look at the Characters, Costumes, and Storytelling

The Crown has been a whirlwind journey through nearly 60 years of history, complete with serious drama and frivolous gossip. It has captivated audiences since 2016, presenting sumptuous visuals and immersive storytelling in an era of overwhelming chaos.

However, as the series comes to an end, it prompts us to reflect on its deeper meaning. Is it just an impressive display of expensive storytelling? Perhaps, its significance goes beyond that.

As we bid farewell to The Crown, it’s time to recognize the standout performances and memorable moments with the first (and last) annual Crownie Awards.

The series has always impeccably portrayed the real-life characters they depict, immersing the audience in the historical authenticity of each figure. Whether it’s the Duke of Windsor’s uncanny resemblance or Dominic West’s portrayal of Prince Charles, the show has strived for authenticity.

The attention to detail is also evident in the replica outfits worn by the characters, adding a layer of realism to the storytelling. From the iconic wedding dresses of Princess Elizabeth and Lady Diana Spencer to the exquisite Christina Stambolian dress worn by Diana, the costumes play an integral role in recreating unforgettable moments.

The series doesn’t shy away from portraying the royal family’s imperfections. The Duke of Windsor’s caustic remarks and the nuanced depiction of Prince Philip reveal the complexities within the monarchy. Despite his gruff exterior, Prince Philip is portrayed as a wise patriarch, adding depth to his character.

However, not all characterizations have been received positively. Carole Middleton’s portrayal as a social climber in season six has sparked controversy, raising concerns about the fairness in depicting real-life figures.

The series also features a multitude of ghosts that materialize to engage with the living characters, providing a haunting backdrop to the storyline. While some of these elements have been impactful, others have been less well-received, such as Diana and Dodi’s ghosts.

Critics have noted that the series occasionally delves into expository dialogue, often delving into detailed discussions about royal protocol and history. While these discussions enrich the storytelling, they also verge on being overly verbose at times.

The Crown’s portrayal of the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret has been one of its most compelling aspects. Their dynamic interactions, from intimate moments to sibling quarrels, offer a poignant perspective on the complexities of royal life and family dynamics.

As The Crown draws to a close, it leaves behind a legacy of masterful storytelling, captivating performances, and an evocative portrayal of the British monarchy. With its ups and downs, the series has navigated the intricacies of history and personal narratives, leaving an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

© The New York Times 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

