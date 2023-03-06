As the most popular TV series at the beginning of 2023, “Hurricane” has set various records, with more than 8.5 billion broadcasts on the entire network, and a single episode can easily exceed 100 million. iQiyi, which invested in this drama, has also become one of the biggest winners.

CEO Gong Yu also said in the interview that they thought it would become popular, but they didn’t expect it to become so popular.It has become the drama with the largest traffic, the highest income and the greatest influence in iQIYI’s establishment in the past 13 years.

The popularity of “Hurricane” also means that iQiyi’s transformation is a weather vane. Many people know that in the past few years, domestic video platforms such as Aiyouteng have produced a lot of sweet pet dramas. The little fresh meat star is the leading role, the plot is stretched, and the perfunctory way is perfunctory, not to mention the acting skills of the male and female leading actors. It can be said that apart from the hyped traffic, there are few sweet pet dramas that can be called classics, seriously affecting reputation of the platform.

Gong Yu also reflected on these situations in the interview before, saying that this was their strategic mistake. Before Tencent launched some sweet pet dramas, the effect was very good, and they followed suit, but it later proved that the market is not big. , I am not good at it, it is a wrong approach to follow others when they are good.

Gong Yu said that since last year, they have decided not to make sweet pet dramas, and they will all give up to the account sharing drama.

For readers, iQiyi’s statement is considered a good thing. Doing more high-quality TV dramas can increase everyone’s enthusiasm. Even for members, there is a reason, instead of spending a lot of money to shoot inferior idol dramas. Xiao Xianrou has no acting skills, but took most of his salary, which instead made an artist with excellent acting skills like Zhang Songwen have no chance to stand out.