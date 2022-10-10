“In Rhythm Of Nature” is a digital wellness experience hosted on Google’s Arts & Culture platform, inspired by Carl Linnaeus’ floral clock. Linnaeus was a renowned botanist and taxonomist in the 18th century who developed a modern system for identifying, naming and classifying organisms. His unique garden designs capture the natural circadian rhythms of different plants that open and close their flowers according to a fixed time of day.

“In Rhythm With Nature” aims to establish a strong connection between humans and nature through a series of carefully crafted breathing exercises, designed to rhythm according to the opening and closing times of flowers. When immersed in it, you are actually breathing with the flowers at this time.

As described by the Johns Hopkins International Art and Mind Laboratory (IAM Lab), “Like plants, humans respond to changes in their environment through circadian rhythms. A 24-hour clock in the brain helps to regulate our sleep-wake cycle.[…] Being close to nature can help improve our mood, reduce anxiety, increase physical vitality, and even help promote social interaction with those around us […] Biophilic Design believes that nature is good for health and integrates natural experiences into our environment, both real and virtual. Yes, even virtual nature simulations of nature, such as videos featuring natural landscapes or immersive VR experiences, have been shown to reduce physical and psychological stress. When you can’t be in the outdoor nature, these more accessible virtual nature may be a good choice. “

Anna Glover handcrafted flower scenes that were later brought to life into the game engine, allowing users to interact with the flowers on the page to breathe. The psychology of color in the flower clock reflects people’s energy levels throughout the day; the sound scene follows the circle of fifths, a way of arranging twelve tones in sequence with a pure fifth relationship, which has a soothing effect on the mind.

Peace of mind and body with nature. At the same time, Google released a series of meditation videos, a total of 13 (which are being released one after another), and the link to the B station is “In The Rhythm of Nature”.