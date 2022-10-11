Home Entertainment Google Doodle Honors Legendary Percussionist Tito Puente in Hispanic Heritage Month – Google Google
Entertainment

Google Doodle Honors Legendary Percussionist Tito Puente in Hispanic Heritage Month – Google Google

by admin
Google Doodle Honors Legendary Percussionist Tito Puente in Hispanic Heritage Month – Google Google

Legendary bandleader and percussionist Tito Puente has been one of the most innovative and influential figures in American Latin music and jazz for over 60 years, according to CNET. Tito Puente, often referred to by his nickname “El Rey (The King)”, is credited with popularizing the mambo – a Cuban dance music that combines swing and Cuban music with seductive human rhythm. To highlight Puente’s contribution to Spanish culture,Google on Tuesday will unveil an animated doodle depicting the percussionist’s vibrant and charismatic style of performance over the decades.

The graffiti also marks the first anniversary of the unveiling of the Tito Puente monument in East Harlem.

Every year from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes and celebrates the culture and contributions of Hispanics. In previous years, Google has also honored Puerto Rican civil rights pioneer Felicitas Mendez, Mexican-American botanist Ynes Mexía, and baseball guru and humanitarian Roberto Clemente.

Tuesday’s animated doodle unfolded with scenes of a young Puente playing drums on a pan in his native Spain’s Harlem district in the 1920s and 1930s. He later joined the U.S. Navy in World War II, during which he fought in nine campaigns before retiring. Doodle continues to showcase Puente’s nearly uninterrupted touring over the decades, often including 200 to 300 shows a year.

Puente was also a terrific artist in the studio, recording at least 119 albums between 1949 and 2000, including the mambo crossover Abaniquito that made Puente a star. But he is perhaps best known for his 1962 classic “Oye Como Va,” a Latin jazz piece that reached even greater prominence when it was recorded by rock band Santana in 1970. Puente also portrayed himself in the film “The Mambo Kings,” a musical about two brothers fleeing Cuba for New York.

See also  It is reported that the M1X MacBook Pro will remove the Touch Bar and switch to monospaced function keys-Apple Mac

Puente received dozens of honors and awards, including five Grammys during his lifetime, and a posthumous Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 2003. He has also received the Smithsonian National Museum’s Medal of Honor and Lifetime Achievement Award, the Art Medal from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Eubie Blake Award from the National Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Spanish Heritage Arts Council Award, among others.

Puente died in 2000 at the age of 77 after complications from open heart surgery.

You may also like

Welcome to the 20 New Heilongjiang Stories –...

Chinese ready for invasion. Here are brands and...

Paying tribute to the famous Yue Opera masters,...

What to play this week: Defiance, Dragon Ball...

Nike Dunk Low’s Latest Colorway “CAU” Official Photos,...

“Art in the War of Resistance”: Recalling the...

Canxing was sued for owed Deng Ziqi 16.3...

“Wild Flowers” MidnightOperaHouse 2023 Spring/Summer Collection

New Year’s Eve, the hourglass of the Apocalypse...

Paris ready for the show. On the eve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy