Google launched "Pixel Fold" its new folding and smart phone (Know its features and what is its value)

Google announced the launch of the new cell phone developed for the needs of today’s users and, in addition, with plans to configure new artificial intelligence functions for daily use.
This way, Pixel Fold it is positioned as a foldable smartphone that can be had in the US market for $1,799.

One of the main features of this smartphone is its vertical hinge that allows you to open it to see a screen similar in size to a tablet. Also, Google He highlighted that this cell phone is the thinnest folding model that exists in the world since the thickness of the phone is less than 6 mm and when the screen is unfolded it extends to 7.6 inches. It also has the possibility of moving thanks to the 180 degree hinge.

On the other hand, Pixel Fold incorporates other functions already known in models of Google like the blur and long exposure on your front and rear camera; and the magic eraser that allows users to remove unwanted or distracting objects just like in photoshop, but in a simpler and more accessible way.

In addition, the phone has tools specially designed by Google for him Pixel Fold This model, such as the dual screen live translation, which facilitates communication in another language through rapid translations of audio and text on the external screen.

Yes ok Google It is not the first company to launch a foldable phone, it seems that this new launch has a much more advanced technology than its competition: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

On the other hand, users are testing these new devices that take us back to cell phones with a cover of the 2000s, with the difference that these are adapted to the creation of content and the intelligent search for information.

Frame “Mean Girls”. Credit: Google

Therefore, foldable cell phones are a new technology that seeks to make its way into the pockets of consumers, but it is difficult to install due to its novelty and, also, its high prices.

Besides, Samsung is the company that, for the moment, leads the folding market and is followed by other brands such as Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo y Huawei.

Finally the most important thing! When does Pixel Fold arrive in Argentina?

At the moment, the smart cell phone will be available starting next month in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, and the company did not clarify whether it will be marketed in other countries, but it is very likely that the device will begin in just over two months. to arrive from the hand of technology specialists.

This content was originally published on RED/ACCIÓN and is republished as part of the ‘Human Journalism’ program, an alliance for quality journalism between RÍO NEGRO and RED/ACCIÓN.

We ask for your collaboration by completing a 5-question form that will help in academic research on the contents of RED/ACCIÓN. If you want to help, come in. here.


