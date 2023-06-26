Gordon McMichael – The Bride and the Accordionist

Gordon McMichael

The bride and the accordion player

(Heavy Metal | Hard Rock)

Label: Pee On A Tree Books

Format: (Buch)

Release: 28.04.2023

There are billions of ways to use the 26 letters that the alphabet gives us.

This one is very beautiful and very, very funny! A successful work

Have you always wanted to know which professions you shouldn’t consider or what alternative leisure activities there are instead of the weekly slumber in the local pub?

Then you should pick up Gordon McMichael’s latest book, The Bride and the Accordionist. In no time you will find out why coffin carpenters, great crested grebes, foresters or Blunzen knitters are to be regarded as rather unprofitable guilds. Or how you can get a new cultural orientation while scything at the Odelgruabnhof and at the Bramstifest on the Prater Wiesn.

Following his debut Live In Front Of An Imaginary Audience, McMichaels is presenting his second book, The Bride and the Accordionist. Poems that don’t make sense, a classic 8-part about Poseidon and his amphibian, to thoughts about proverbs. Here the reader will find advice on many aspects of life.

But McMichaels also pays tribute to his original profession, music. In “I miss you….” letters he remembers musical idols who have already passed away, or lets us attend the chance meeting of two Trve Black Metal Brothers from Hell in the Bim.

It is difficult to put this book or the e-book reader aside once you have started reading this. One wants to know what insanity is still in the convolutions of the author’s brain. He writes himself in his dog’s body in a very amusing way (and every furry butt owner can understand the thoughts that come out of it) or writes a tourism letter in Wienglish in “Vienna – wos sunst?”. Because: Vienna is always worth a trip. No theatre.

And if you want to know what “The Bride and the Accordionist” is all about, you should have a glass of Rulstigum and check out this book. Or do I have to hüniwupen first?

“The Bride and the Accordionist”:

217 pages

Links:

Gordon McMichael – The Bride and the Accordionist8…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”, “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “Gordon McMichael – The Bride and the accordion player”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/gordonmcmichael_diebrautundderakkordeonspieler.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “MadMax”

}

}}

The post Gordon McMichael – The Bride and the Accordionist appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

