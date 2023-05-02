Gosman: “I don’t know if Massa went to Brazil to negotiate or there is something else”

Eleonora Gosmanan international analyst, stated that Brazil has a geopolitical interest in Argentina, beyond the particular relationship of Lula da Silva con Alberto Fernandez. “Argentina is Brazil’s main partner, from a commercial point of view, in the region,” he said in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

Could this meeting between Alberto Fernández and Lula da Silva be more a gesture of friendship from Lula than a real expression of Brazil helping Argentina in concrete terms?

There is an economic element but there is also a political one. Alberto does not go alone, but goes with Massa. It is also a geopolitical interest for Brazil. Argentina is the main partner that has Brazilfrom the commercial point of view, in the region.

If Brazil wants to do something, from a geopolitical point of view, that means it needs Argentina too. It cannot do without any proposal that the southern cone makes to the world.

Lula is aware that Mercosur is not enough, that it must be expanded, that expansion would be to UNASUR, and this perspective gives a different relevance to Brazil itself when it will be negotiated with other trade groups, such as the European Union.

The best example of what you say is Uruguay, which tried to negotiate only with China, Lula arrived and China said that it was only going to negotiate through Mercosur. But from the concrete point of view, could Lula send, for example, ten thousand million dollars so that Alberto and Massa get to the elections?

He does not send you 10 billion dollars, it is a swapIt’s very similar to China. Brazilian companies are financed to export to Argentina. Every six months, for example, the balance of the trade balance is taken, the difference between exports and imports. The difference is settled in dollars.

A swap is the availability of credit that is used, for example, to import products. It is a credit that comes into effect the moment you start using it.

In the case of Brazil, I don’t think it will be like that. Among other things because Gabriel Galípolo, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said that this is the mechanism with which Brazil is going to finance, via the Economic and Social Development Bank, exports to Argentina, but he has doubts if Argentina will be able to pay the difference in dollars, due to the lack of North American currency in our country.

Finally, the plan is to run the payment of exports three or four months. What happens is that there was hope that Lula’s victory, and the reserves he has at the Central Bank, close to US$400,000,000,000, would represent the possibility of foreign currency aid for Argentina, taking into account the friendship of Lula with Alberto. Expectations that seem unrealistic due to Lula’s own difficulties…

It does not make sense. Why is Lula going to give Argentina ten billion dollars?

Give away, not a loan. Clinton, at the time, sent something equivalent to fifty billion dollars to Mexico, which was later returned…

In a way it is a loan what they are doing, because Brazil finances its companies in reais so that they sell to Argentina. Every few months a balance is made, and the one who owes pays, but pays.

It is probable that for Sergio Massa, three or six months are very important. Massa is adding little by little to try to reach the other side of the river. How is the bid for the economic model in which Lula is involved lived within Brazil?

Roberto Campos Netothe president of the Central Bank of Brazil, who is the grandson of a great economist who was Minister of Finance during the military dictatorship, es bolsonarista. So, there is a dispute around interest rates, because Brazil has one of the highest interest rates in the world.

Interest rates generally follow inflation, although here they far exceed inflation. The basic rate in Brazil is 13.75%, while inflation is 4% or 5%.

The discussion goes through the interest rate. Lula wants the Central Bank to lower the interest rate. In Brazil, the Central Bank is independent by a law that was approved in the time of Michel Temer, after the departure of Dilma.

The president of the Central Bank is chosen by the Senate and can only be moved by the Senate. Lula, this year, will have a trade balance of fifty billion dollars. Last month it was eleven billion dollars.

On the other hand, Lula has the National Bank for Economic and Social Development, which is the one that can lend to businessmen. What you have to negotiate is not little. I I don’t know if Massa went to Brazil to negotiate the swap or is there something else.

