Home Entertainment Gosnell, the Abortion Story No One Wanted Told–Ann McElhinney
Entertainment

Gosnell, the Abortion Story No One Wanted Told–Ann McElhinney

by admin
Gosnell, the Abortion Story No One Wanted Told–Ann McElhinney

Oct 31, 2018

The new feature film Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest
Serial Killerabout the investigation, trial and conviction
of abortionist Kermit Gosnell, has defied opposition from the film
industry and the press alike to become an artistic and financial
success, even briefly making it into the top ten in box office
results. Writer Ann McElhinney discusses the film, her research
process (including the disturbing experience of interviewing
Gosnell himself), and the numerous obstacles the filmmakers faced
in telling a story nobody wanted to see the light of day.

At the beginning of the episode, Thomas also discusses the
recent film about Oscar Wilde, The Happy Prince (the
Gosnell interview starts 10 minutes in).

Links

The film: http://www.gosnellmovie.com

The book: https://amzn.to/2Rt20A5

https://twitter.com/annmcelhinney

https://www.facebook.com/annmcelhinney/

See also  After raising four children, a 58-year-old retired female pilot returns to the blue sky | Air Force Academy | Southwest Airlines | Aircraft

You may also like

Newman’s Idea of a University–Paul Shrimpton

How the Laity Must Respond to the Abuse...

Talking A Capella with VOCES8’s Barnaby Smith

The Arts, Contemplation and Virtue–Basil Cole, O.P.

Always Wanted to Study the Great Books? Here’s...

An Introduction to Maritain’s Poetic Philosophy–Samuel Hazo

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 29 – Catholic...

Episode 30–What Tolkien’s Visual Art Tells Us About...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 31

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 32 – Antoni...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy