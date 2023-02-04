The new feature film Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest

Serial Killerabout the investigation, trial and conviction

of abortionist Kermit Gosnell, has defied opposition from the film

industry and the press alike to become an artistic and financial

success, even briefly making it into the top ten in box office

results. Writer Ann McElhinney discusses the film, her research

process (including the disturbing experience of interviewing

Gosnell himself), and the numerous obstacles the filmmakers faced

in telling a story nobody wanted to see the light of day.

At the beginning of the episode, Thomas also discusses the

recent film about Oscar Wilde, The Happy Prince (the

Gosnell interview starts 10 minutes in).

Links

The film: http://www.gosnellmovie.com

The book: https://amzn.to/2Rt20A5

https://twitter.com/annmcelhinney

https://www.facebook.com/annmcelhinney/