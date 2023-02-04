Oct 31, 2018
The new feature film Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest
Serial Killerabout the investigation, trial and conviction
of abortionist Kermit Gosnell, has defied opposition from the film
industry and the press alike to become an artistic and financial
success, even briefly making it into the top ten in box office
results. Writer Ann McElhinney discusses the film, her research
process (including the disturbing experience of interviewing
Gosnell himself), and the numerous obstacles the filmmakers faced
in telling a story nobody wanted to see the light of day.
At the beginning of the episode, Thomas also discusses the
recent film about Oscar Wilde, The Happy Prince (the
Gosnell interview starts 10 minutes in).
