Splat-to-Clat is a Boom Bap/Lo-Fi/Chill-Hop rompler and MIDI player for Mac, Windows and iPad.

The concept behind Splat-to-Clat is to provide users with a large number of drums, loops and blocks, as well as very flexible editing capabilities. Users can also load their own drum sounds and MIDI. MIDI files are stored in presets. You can also export factory MIDI files for editing and playback.

The main function:

  • 10,000 combinations of drum sounds.
  • 750 beat blocks and drum kits with MIDI.
  • Load/save your own samples.
  • Load your own plug-in effects.
  • Insert effects, global and master busses.
  • Full synth functionality for pads 1-12.
  • Routing pads to separate outputs.
  • Dedicated “Slug” knob.
  • Swing Groove template.

Gospel Musicians are running a Splat-to-Clat sale for $70 and their entire store is having a pre-Black Friday sale that runs until December 1st.

Official website: https://gospelmusicians.com/products/splat-to-clat

$7.99 for iPad, available as AUv3 plugin: https://apps.apple.com/app/splat-to-clat/id6443473253

