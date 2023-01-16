Home Entertainment GOT the beat to release first mini-album ‘Stamp On It’ today_Stage_Music_Ego
Original title: GOT the beat will release the first mini album “Stamp On It” today

GOT the beat

Sohu Korea Entertainment News GOT the beat will release its first mini album “Stamp On It” today (16th).

GOT the beat’s first mini-album ‘Stamp On It’ will be released at 5 pm today (Beijing time) on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and other major domestic and foreign music sites, and the title song that highlights the gorgeous visual beauty The “Stamp On It” MV will also be released simultaneously through the official SMTOWN Bilibili account and YouTube SMTOWN channel.

In particular, the title song “Stamp On It” is an R&B hip-hop-based dance song with impressive Groovy piano and punchy 808 bass rhythm. The story of a survival battle for the highest position.

The MV for ‘Stamp On It’ was produced based on the concept of ‘Caper Movie’ with a rough and strong atmosphere. You can enjoy the individuality of the 7 members who came together with the same goal and the synergy of GOT the beat, expecting a hot response. .

In addition, in addition to the title song in the album, “Goddess Level” which conveys a positive message of self-confidence; “Alter Ego” which focuses on the seriousness of environmental issues; (Rose)”; “Outlaw” which expresses resoluteness and rationality with “lawless people”;

In addition, GOT the beat will appear on Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’ aired on January 19, and present the stage of the title song ‘Stamp On It’.

